FLOYD — A group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Floyd is circulating a “Militia Muster Call” set for Saturday, two days before the debate over gun control is set to take over the state Capitol grounds in Richmond.
The Concerned Citizens of Floyd is encouraging residents to volunteer for an “unorganized militia.” The flyer advertising the event cites Virginia code as authorizing all able-bodied residents of the Commonwealth between the ages of 16 and 55 to answer the call to muster at Floyd County Recreational Park Saturday at noon.
County officials are trying to make sure it’s understood that the locality is not involved. Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said there are laws regarding the issue.
“Counties can participate or help with a state militia, but it is a state responsibility, not a local one,” Branscom said. “A locality can form a ‘gun club’ or a similar organization but that is not a militia.”
The governor is designated as the “commander-in-chief” of any state militias. Asked for comment on the potential militia assembly in Floyd, Gov. Ralph Northam said, “I would just encourage people that they should feel very safe in Floyd County.”
He said he’s not sure that a militia is necessary, “but that’s something the localities need to make a decision on.”
Northam said he would “rely on those local authorities to make decisions on this.”
At a county board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, the board clarified that it had no authority to issue a permit for such an event, and that no permit had been issued for the group to assemble at the park.
County Administrator Terri Morris said a permit that was initially issued to the Concerned Citizens of Floyd was “cancelled” due to “a difference in information provided and what was later advertised by the group.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, County Attorney Steve Durbin said that as part of the dissolution of a former county-town of Floyd recreational authority in August of last year, the town of Floyd agreed to transfer its share of ownership in the park to the county — but that has yet to occur.
As such, the county retains only 50% control of the recreational park at this time.
Supervisor Lauren Yoder clarified, “The only way we could hold an event [at the park] is if the town and county both signed off on it.”
Town Manager Kayla Cox said Tuesday the town had not yet been approached by any of the militia muster event organizers.
Beyond the specific militia muster event proposed for the park, Durbin spoke more broadly about the county’s authority with respect to organizing militias, saying, “I don’t see any authority in the code of Virginia…for any locality to organize a militia or anything like that.”
Richard Dimmel, a member of Concerned Citizens of Floyd, said people still plan to be at the park on Saturday.
“Some of us will still be out there on Saturday because the word has already gone out, so we’ll still be out there, we just won’t be running a formal event,” he said. “If people want to talk to us about the Second Amendment and their duties and responsibilities, we’re going to be talking to people about that.”
Said Durbin: “As long as they comply with law … it’s open to the public.”
He declined to speculate on how the county may respond if a large crowd shows up on Saturday, but said, “I will say we don’t waive any ability to protect public health, safety and welfare if a function becomes a problem for that.”
This latest event in defense of Second Amendment rights follows a public hearing on the supervisors’ resolution to declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary, a resolution the board passed unanimously in December. More than 600 people attended that public hearing at Floyd County High School.
The Floyd County Recreational Park can accommodate a maximum of 250 people.
Hunter Crawford, another member of the militia group, repeatedly stressed that it would make every effort not to violate Virginia code or any local ordinances, and defined the event primarily as educational.
He said the group had spoken or met in person with both the commonwealth’s attorney and county Sheriff Brian Craig to discuss legal issues.
Crawford said the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement, coupled with a similar attempt to call a muster in Tazewell County and the introduction of several gun control measures in the Virginia General Assembly, spurred him to get more involved with the cause of protecting gun rights.
Of particular concern at the moment, he said, is SB64, a bill that was introduced to penalize “unlawful paramilitary activity.”
Crawford said, if passed, that could target currently lawful and peaceful activities of legal gun owners.
“I’m very sympathetic to people that maybe went through trauma with firearms and may not have grown up in a household that taught gun safety,” he said, but he called the language of “intimidation” in the bill “very vague” and worried it could “restrict the rights of lawful citizens to possess firearms, which I see as a huge problem.”
Crawford did not dismiss the possibility that the county could endorse a local militia in the future — and said that possibility is one reason the Concerned Citizens group is going to such lengths to follow the law and consult with local officials.
Asked what comes next following Saturday, Crawford said it’s not up to the citizens, but the county officials.
“If you recall with the sanctuary movement and the comments made by the board of supervisors… it’s not legal, it’s not binding, but they vowed in their words that they would not uphold any unconstitutional gun laws,” he said. “If this is to grow anymore than just a peaceful gathering of individuals, and may have county involvement, it has to have a legal basis.”
