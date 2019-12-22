The town of Floyd may seek a special prosecutor to try to collect unpaid taxes from the former owner of a popular town restaurant —because the former owner is married to the county’s commonwealth’s attorney.
“It’s kind of difficult to prosecute someone’s wife that you have dealings with on a regular basis,” Town Attorney Jim Shortt said recently. “It makes it uncomfortable, and it’s just not right.”
At a meeting earlier this month, Floyd’s Town Council discussed possible ways to bring in two missed payments on overdue meals taxes from the former owner of the Blue Ridge Cafe.
The owner is Whittney Petersen, who acquired the restaurant in early 2017 and ran it until last month, when new management took charge. Petersen is married to Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom.
Located across the street from the courthouse, the restaurant is a regular lunch spot for much of Floyd’s legal community. Earlier this month, during the midday break in a jury trial, the circuit court judge, county sheriff, jurors and several attorneys all were at tables in the cafe. In March, the sheriff and a number of his deputies pitched in as the cafe’s waitstaff during a fundraiser for a county resident (and cafe regular) whose home was destroyed by a storm-felled tree.
Branscom said Thursday that Petersen was unavailable for comment as she is in Oregon undergoing medical treatment for the back problems that prompted her to end her role in the business. Branscom said he understands the town’s position and that he and his wife are working to straighten out the accounting from the years that Petersen ran the restaurant.
“This is something she finds very embarrassing and wants to get sorted out. … One way or another, it’s going to get taken care of,” Branscom said.
Petersen owes just $1,500 to the town, according to town council’s Dec. 5 discussion. But larger amounts are being claimed by the state and other creditors. Memoranda of lien filed with the county’s Circuit Court indicate that the commonwealth of Virginia seeks more than $50,000 in overdue sales taxes dating from March 2017 to September 2018. There also are nearly $86,000 in liens filed against Petersen personally.
Branscom said that Petersen thinks that for a period early in her ownership of the business, money that was to be paid to the state for sales taxes mistakenly went to the town for meals taxes. Petersen has an accountant reviewing the records and if there was an overpayment at some point, that should be part of the resolution of the matter, Branscom said.
According to Mayor Will Griffin, the town has struggled to collect meals tax from the cafe “pretty much since the onset … they’ve never been consistently on time.”
Griffin said at one point the business was six months behind on payments, which led town council to threaten prosecution. “We would get a little more aggressive with them, and then someone would come in, bring a check, and they’d get out of the crosshairs. But then they would fall back behind.”
Griffin said the town told the business owner in March that a town license to operate would not be reissued unless overdue meals taxes were paid. “Without a business license, they’re not legally allowed to conduct business in the town of Floyd,” Griffin said. “So we felt like that was the best bargaining chip we had.”
Griffin outlined an agreement negotiated between the business owner and the town wherein overdue meals taxes would be paid in eight equal installments, as well as each month’s required meals taxes.
Griffin said that agreement was being followed until management of the Blue Ridge Cafe changed hands in November. As of the Dec. 5 council meeting, neither the October nor November installments had been paid. The restaurant is now operating under a new license, and a new limited liability company has been registered for the “Blue Ridge Diner.”
“Our leverage was pulling the license,” Griffin said. “But once the new license was pulled, we didn’t really have any more leverage … As soon as they got out from having to pay, it seems like they decided not to pay.”
When the town was looking into the unpaid meals taxes, it discovered the larger arrears in state sales tax.
Griffin said the town contacted Virginia’s Department of Taxation to see if sales reported at the local level were equal to those reported to the state. “We found that they had never filed a state sales tax return, so the state then aggressively pursued,” Griffin said.
The mayor said he hoped the issue could be resolved quickly but said the town is taking the matter seriously. “Sales and payroll taxes are called trust taxes … The sales tax they collect is not their money, that’s (customers) paying tax to eat in their restaurant and they are then responsible for turning over our tax money to the state,” Griffin said. “No one’s very forgiving when it comes to trust taxes.”
Shortt recommended the appointment of a special prosecutor to handle the collection effort, which would involve the town hiring another town’s attorney or a prosecutor from another jurisdiction. Shortt also said it’s possible the commonwealth will pursue charges and the town could potentially “piggyback” on that case.
Roanoke Times staff writer Mike Gangloff contributed to this article.
