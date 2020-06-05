BLACKSBURG — The town has received some requested adjustments on the plan to redevelop the old Blacksburg Middle School site downtown.
Among the requests is an amendment to the long-awaited rezoning that Blacksburg Town Council approved at about this time last year. The rezoning was a key step in the roughly 20-acre site’s redevelopment but was debated for years.
The amendment includes minor changes to parcel configurations, changes to proposed building materials and the allowance of stacked townhouses.
A stacked townhouse, also known as a two-over-two, is a kind of development that places two-story units over another.
Additionally, the latest requested adjustments include a special signage district for the project — which so far has been referred to as the Midtown Development — and a conditional use permit that would allow a parking garage that the town plans to build on the site to exceed the maximum 60-foot height limit in Blacksburg’s downtown commercial zoning district.
These latest adjustments will be addressed in a June 18 neighborhood meeting inside the town council chamber at 300 S. Main St. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m., and social distancing measures will be in place.
The parking garage, which will be attached to a new police station, has itself been subjected to various adjustments over the past several months.
Town management earlier this year presented plans for a seven-story, 412-space parking garage, but has since reverted to the previous design of a six-story structure with roughly 340 spaces.
Although the town is moving forward with the earlier parking garage plans, the structure is still expected to exceed the allowed height limit in that area, Blacksburg Town Attorney Larry Spencer said Friday.
A key contributor to the parking garage’s height is the anticipated addition of solar panels on the building, Spencer said. The solar panels are being sought to support the town’s overall goal of energy efficiency and sustainability, he said.
The budget Blacksburg officials have shown for the parking garage is $9.1 million, an amount that the town plans to cover with a variety of new tax revenues created by the old middle school site’s redevelopment. A portion of that new revenue is set to come from a special tax district that will be specifically established for the site.
Owners of either commercial or residential properties on the site would pay as much as 20 cents more in Blacksburg’s real estate tax rate until the parking garage is paid off.
Another key item that will require town council approval is a requested adjustment to the development agreement between Blacksburg and Midtown Redevelopment Partners, the name of the group behind the project. The development agreement determines exactly which parts of the site Blacksburg will redevelop and own and specifically addresses the parking garage and police station project.
Among other things, the proposed development agreement adjustment includes a request to increase the acreage of the land that the parking garage and new police station will go on. The request is to increase the acreage from 1.2 to 1.5 acres. Spencer said town council is expected to take action on that item on June 23.
The latest requests on the project don’t appear to be major, said Blacksburg Councilman John Bush.
“Most of that is just a formality and kind of small things that had to be worked out, things that had to happen in order for this to happen,” he said. “I don’t think anything major or anything of substance is being considered.”
Bush, however, said he hasn’t had a chance yet to really dive into the latest requests concerning the old middle school site.
The site has so far been undergoing grading work, and Midtown says the underground stormwater system and infrastructure is being installed. Midtown says it, like everyone in the community, hasn’t escaped the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some restaurants, retail and office-based businesses have put their expansion and commitment on hold while they navigate the economic upheaval, but all indicate they remain excited about the project,” Blacksburg attorney and Midtown partner Jim Cowan wrote in an email. “The hotel industry, in particular, has been hit hard and the hotel construction is realistically now a spring 2021 start. However, since our buildings won’t be ready for move-in for a year or two, our leasing activity remains very active with both office users and restaurants.”
Cowan said the first commercial structure to break ground will be a mixed-use building across from where the new police station will be. He said that building, which Midtown will own, is in final design as a 90-unit loft apartment development with street-level retail and office space.
