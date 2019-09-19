It will soon be raining sweet treats, medicine and packages in Christiansburg.
Wing Aviation, which earlier announced it would conduct the first American commercial tests of drone delivery in the New River Valley, will pilot its drone delivery program by partnering with FedEx, Walgreens and Blacksburg shop Sugar Magnolia.
"By delivering small packages directly to homes through the air in minutes, and making a wide range of medicine, food and other products available to customers, we will demonstrate what we expect safer, faster, cleaner local delivery to look like in the future,” Wing CEO James Ryan Burgess said in a news release.
Michelle Raub, Sugar Magnolia's owner, said the opportunity to work with Wing, well, fell out of the sky.
She and her husband Tom Raub had heard about Wing's potential tests and reached out to Virginia Tech researchers to see if they could participate. After a couple months, Wing representatives called the Blacksburg shop owners to gauge their interest.
Raub said they jumped at the opportunity.
"We're always looking for new things we can do as a small business," she said.
Raub said Sugar Magnolia will maintain a storage facility on Wing's testing site in Christiansburg located off Welcome Street, in what's now a fenced-off area behind Gran Rodeo Mexican restaurant.
The shop will sell chocolates, popcorn, stationary and some other small gift items to start. The company will then look at what sells best and work with Wing to maintain sales.
"This is a pretty big coup for a small Blacksburg company," Raub said.
Walgreens will offer over-the-counter medicines, foods, beverages and other items "within minutes after they are ordered," Wing said in its release.
Fedex customers within a designated area will be able to receive some of their packages via drone during the trial instead of from a driver, the news release said.
The announcement offers the clearest picture yet of the company’s plans for the region, as the New River Valley is set to become one of the first places in the world with a drone delivery service.
Wing, one of Google’s sister companies, first made national news for delivering burritos near Virginia Tech’s campus for a few weeks in 2016.
The company then shifted its focus to Australia, where it launched its first full-fledged drone delivery trial in 2018, followed by Helsinki, Finland, earlier this year. The Christiansburg delivery trial will be the first in the United States.
People in a select area will be able to sign up for delivery at a later date, but those details are still to be determined. Wing officials have said they hope to be delivering to Christiansburg homes by the end of the year.
