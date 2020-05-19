RADFORD — Tracy Howard says he isn't surprised turnout has been low for today's municipal election.
The city's registrar since 1992 said a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state pushing the election back two weeks and poor weather are all factors contributing to the lower turnout.
"I'm hoping to get around 2,000 ... but I don't know if we'll get there," Howard said late Tuesday morning.
Nine candidates — four for city council and five for school board — are running for two openings on each governing body.
Howard encouraged absentee voting leading up to today, and said 1,037 ballots were sent out with approximately 140 of them still yet to be returned.
"They have to be turned either here [at the registrar's office] or at there precinct by 7 p.m. tonight when we lock the doors," he said.
The city's four precincts have all seen lower turnouts so far today, according to election officials.
The East District location had just 20 votes cast more than three hours after the polls had opened, while the usually-busy Central District had seen roughly 100 around lunchtime.
Howard said local elections never have the turnout that state and national ones do, but 2018 did have about 30% of the city's 10,000 registered voters participate.
However, that had a mayoral race between Mayor David Horton and former councilman Keith Marshall, which Howard said causes an uptick in voting as well.
Polls are open until 7 p.m.
Coverage for the Radford election is ongoing.
