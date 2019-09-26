The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office identified two drivers who were involved in a fatal crash on Jennelle Road Wednesday.
Keith Whited, 40, of Castlewood, Virginia, died in the crash. Alexander Zuchowicz, of Blacksburg, was injured in the crash and transported to Montgomery Regional Hospital, according to sheriff's office Capt. Brian Wright. Zuchowicz' age was not released.
Just before 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash between a Norfolk Southern work truck and a Ford SUV near the road’s intersection with Cedar Run Road, according to Wright.
An investigation showed that the Norfolk and Southern truck over-corrected while trying to maintain control on the windy road and the truck crossed the center line and struck the SUV, according to Wright.
Firefighters from Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Roanoke Valley Regional Hazardous Materials team battled the diesel fuel fire. Black smoke could be seen billowing from the crash Wednesday morning.
