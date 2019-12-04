BLACKSBURG — Midtown Redevelopment Partners expects 90 to 100 townhomes to be built on the old middle school site, with construction of the initial units anticipated to begin as early as May.
Midtown, the firm spearheading the prominent downtown site’s redevelopment, announced more details Wednesday about the residential portion of the long-discussed project. Among those is the partnership Midtown is forming with Richmond-based Eagle Construction of Virginia to build the single-family townhomes.
“We’re pleased and excited to have Eagle join the team,” Midtown partner Jim Cowan said. “Eagle has a lot of experience building homes in mixed-use communities in the Richmond, Williamsburg and Hampton Roads areas. Their homes are not only beautiful, but also are high-performance.”
The details on the townhomes mark some of the latest progress on ambitious plans to redevelop the roughly 20-acre vacant site. The project, as planned, will redefine the south end of downtown.
The town council approved the project’s rezoning in May. In addition to the townhomes, the project is slated to include a hotel, office buildings, apartment-style residences, a new Blacksburg police station, parking garage and a variety of other public improvements.
The construction of the police station and parking garage, each of which will be paid by the town, will probably be the first pieces to get underway, followed by the townhomes, hotel and office and mixed-use buildings, Cowan said. Construction times, however, can change due to many factors, he said.
“At this point, the Midtown team understands that a hotel, initial townhomes and the parking garage may all begin before summer,” Cowan said. “There is also a possibility that a multifamily and commercial and office building may also begin during the same period. No start times are guaranteed.”
More than 150 potential buyers have indicated an interest in a home on the property, according to Midtown information. That list, according to the firm, includes Virginia Tech faculty, retirees and business leaders.
Last week, Eagle — the Richmond company partnering with Midtown — contacted interested homeowners to introduce themselves and begin the process, Midtown said.
Eagle has established a web portal for interested owners at www.eagleatmidtown.com.
“Our townhome communities are very successful in many different localities in Virginia, and we’re thrilled to be able to contribute to building a vibrant new community in Blacksburg,” Eagle president Josh Goldschmidt said.
Cowan said no price points are available yet on the townhomes.
Other recent movements on the old middle site include council authorizing an approximately $1.6 million agreement with the WM Jordan Company for the design of the new police station and adjacent parking garage.
“There is still a great deal of work to be done on the building construction design plans and ultimately approval by town council to enter into a construction contract, which is scheduled for this coming spring time,” Blacksburg Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence said.
The town has already started putting money aside for the police station and has so far budgeted approximately $16 million for that project.
The parking garage is expected to cost $9.1 million, an amount the town will pay off over the years with tax revenue from the redevelopment of the old middle school site itself.
The parking garage’s financing plan calls for the establishment of a special services district on the property. That means owners of either commercial or residential real estate built on the site would pay as much as 20 cents more in a real estate tax rate until the parking structure is paid off.
That 20 cents will be added to the 26-cent rate that all Blacksburg property owners currently pay.
In addition, meals and lodging tax revenue from the redeveloped site will contribute to the payments on the parking garage.
