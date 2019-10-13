The Roanoke Times recently put a series of written questions about school funding and facilities to Sofia Midkiff and Sue Kass, who are vying for the District F seat on the Montgomery County School Board.
Their answers have been edited for clarity.
Voters go to the polls on Nov. 5.
Roanoke Times: Both of you advocate funding increases for public schools. If elected, what will you do differently from the current school board members to achieve that goal?
Kass: I think it is important to continue the close working relationship with our District F [Montgomery County] supervisor. Continuing to build relationships with all members of the board of supervisors is also important to creating an atmosphere of cooperation. The current school board has had discussions regarding the possibility of a revenue sharing plan with the county, and I would be interested in further pursuing that idea. Aggressive lobbying with state officials and the pursuit of grants at local, state and federal levels should be continued. Alternative funding sources such as corporate sponsorships for school facilities, advertising on school [buses], and pursuing county alumni donations would be other ideas to explore. Other ideas: Close examination of the budget to make sure the focus is on teacher and student needs. Costs that are not adding significant positive impact to the day-to-day needs of teachers and students should be reexamined.
Midkiff: I advocate for a revenue-sharing model as is currently used in Salem, Virginia. A fixed percentage of the county’s budget would go to public schools, and a rainy-day fund would help with fluctuations in county revenues. The outcome would be a stable and predictable budget so that Montgomery County Public Schools can plan its budget more effectively and prioritize expenses. For example, employees’ pay will be a priority and, with the rainy-day fund, employees’ pay need not be frozen even in an economic downturn, as has happened in past years.
Roanoke Times: Are you happy with the current pace of progress on school facility replacements and the phasing out of mobile units at overcrowded schools? If not, what should be done about it?
Midkiff: The current pace of progress on school facilities is dictated by the availability of funding, which is provided by the board of supervisors. The school board should look at all its facilities and the associated funding needs, then draft a comprehensive plan for next 10 years, working with the board of supervisors to make [funds] available, then repair, remodel and replace different facilities according to the plan.
Kass: There is currently a plan in place for renovating three Christiansburg elementary schools and extensive renovation to Christiansburg High School. The schedule is relatively aggressive, so I don’t believe it can progress any faster because we want to make sure that we obtain quality work for a reasonable price. There is currently a long-term plan for continuous improvement to [Montgomery County Public Schools], a plan which was lacking in the past. Possibly establishing a fund for school improvements, established with a small tax increase, would allow MCPS to plan for, instead of react to, school building needs.
Roanoke Times: What issues other than funding and finances will you seek to address if elected?
Kass: Teacher retention and burnout. We need to provide a way for teachers to balance their work and personal lives. Adding administrative tasks to teachers to help resolve budget issues is not a solution. Let teachers focus on teaching and developing student relationships.
Greater focus on the whole child. Students need to develop not only academic but also social and emotional skills. There should be added emphasis on trade and [career and technical education] classes, recognizing that not all students must go to college to have a successful career. Students should leave high school prepared to be independent adults. I do not support leveling of classes at the elementary level.
Community involvement and consistent, clear communication on school board decisions. It is important that we allow input from teachers, parents and students on policy and program issues — regular meetings with parents, teachers and students. Clear communication of changes and decisions, providing concrete reasons for why a decision is made is necessary. Lack of communication leads to rumors, conflict and loss of confidence in our administrators.
Other issues: balance of technology with hands-on creative activity; increased physical activity for all grade levels; life readiness classes (financial/civic/social as well as academic); limit virtual classes; expansion of mental health awareness for students and teachers.
Midkiff: Transparency. I want the schools and the school board to reach out to the community more proactively. The school board should tell people what issues it is working on, how decisions are made, and how money is spent. This can be accomplished through a newsletter, newspaper articles, social media and other channels. The school board should not just wait for people to ask questions, but should push out information so people feel that they are engaged and informed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.