Weather Alert

...FLOODING CHANGED FROM MINOR TO MODERATE SEVERITY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... NEW RIVER AT RADFORD AFFECTING CITY OF RADFORD...MONTGOMERY AND PULASKI COUNTIES MODERATE FLOODING WAS OCCURRING ON THE NEW RIVER AT RADFORD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE MEDIA OUTLET FOR LATER STATEMENTS OR WARNINGS. && * UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * AT 03PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.3 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 16.5 FEET BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 17.0 FEET...ALL OF DEDMAN CENTER LOWER PARKING LOTS ARE FLOODED. SIGNIFICANT FLOODING OCCURS IN BISSETT PARK. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 16.5 FEET ON APR 14 2020. &&