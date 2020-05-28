Giles County’s main highway was closed last week by a mudslide – and unexpectedly reopened Thursday due to a flood.
“It’s only going to open temporarily … We will have to close them again,” said Jason Bond, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
A stretch of U.S. 460 in an area called the Bluffs, just west of Narrows and about five miles from the West Virginia state line, has been fully closed since Saturday, a day after a mudslide loosened fill beneath the westbound lanes, collapsing pavement and sending a mass of dirt and debris down the mountainside and into eastbound lanes. Crews have been working to dig out and repair the road and a retaining wall, with no completion date or even cost estimate for the project able to be set so far.
But on Thursday afternoon, the New River, swollen by continuing rains, left its banks and flooded Virginia 649, also known as Lurich Road – the only local detour around the closed section of U.S. 460.
Bond said that as of about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, repair work was halted in the two formerly eastbound lanes of U.S. 460 and one lane of traffic was opened to both east- and westbound drivers. The reopening is to last only until the water recedes from Lurich Road, at which point the detour will be restored and U.S. 460 will be completely shut down again, Bond said.
Flaggers and pilot trucks are controlling traffic through the section of the highway that was affected by Friday’s mudslide, and drivers should continue to expect delays, Bond said.
The highway department advises non-local traffic to use Interstates 81 and 77 as a bypass around U.S. 460.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.