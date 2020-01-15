BLACKSBURG — Construction crews struck a gas line on Virginia Tech's campus on Wednesday morning, leading to the evacuation of a dozen buildings.
The gas leak was reported about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Barger and Stanger Streets, according to the university.
A university spokesman said the incident happened during construction at one of the university's chilled water plants, adjacent to Tech's power plant.
Nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution, and crews were expected to be working on site into the afternoon.
Few students were on campus Wednesday, because the spring semester begins next week.
A full list of evacuated buildings and updates can be found at https://vt.edu/status.html.
State law requires the marking of services before digging in the ground.
