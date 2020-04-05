CHRISTIANSBURG — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is prompting town officials to move toward putting off a decision on the Truman Wilson park project for the time being.
“The world is upside down right now. There are a lot of question marks right now with our budget, lot of uncertainty,” Councilman Brad Stipes said. “The park is not in my vocabulary right now. Will it be in six months? I don’t know. Will it be in a year? I don’t know. But for now, it’s on the back burner.”
The park is one major item that several council members are looking to move down their list of priorities as they grapple with the challenges of the viral outbreak.
Long-held plans call for the development of a multipurpose park on 60 acres of farmland just off of Peppers Ferry Road in Christiansburg’s burgeoning commercial corridor.
The town bought the land — informally named after past owner and late farmer Truman Wilson — for $2.5 million in 2013 with ambitions to turn the property into a park that would, among other amenities, feature several athletic fields, a dog park, a walking trail, a splash pad and picnic pavilions.
Serious discussions on the park began in 2016 when town council was presented with a master concept that called for an estimated $30 million project. Council members balked at the cost, prompting the proposed project to eventually be divided into phases to make funding easier.
The park’s first phase is estimated to cost at least $16 million and its final design was set to be approved by council at about this time. Construction was set to start this summer, according to a timeline presented this past fall.
Stipes said his call to put off a decision on the park isn’t exactly due to funding. The town right now needs to devote its attention to measures to try to keep the public safe, he said.
“The park would have to be constructed and paid for through various sources,” Stipes said, referring to the issuance of debt, use of some reserve funds and the sale of a few town-owned parcels. “Our hard costs are delayed somewhat, just by the nature of the project. You don’t have to pay for it until you start and finish construction. That’s going to take a year.”
Staffing and maintenance costs would also come later, Stipes said.
“None of that is in our budget right now,” he said.
A few other council members echo Stipes’ call to put off a decision on the park.
“Absolutely,” Councilman Henry Showalter said in response to suggestions to put off a decision on the park. “The crisis at hand is what we should concentrate on.”
Showalter said it’s still far from clear when the pandemic will end.
“Nobody can say six months, three months, who knows,” he said. “The only thing I’m concerned is making sure our citizens are safe and keeping services going.”
Mayor Mike Barber said it looks like town council plans to put the project on hold.
“That seems to be the consensus of the council. We’ve got other more pressing items than the park,” Barber said before adding that it’s still “a great project.”
Councilwoman and Vice Mayor Merissa Sachs said she is looking to be as frugal as possible with town expenses and is in the short term prioritizing citizens and measures the town can take to assist the community.
“I am looking 12-18 months into the future when I am reviewing our budget .... Currently my notes do not include expenses for the proposed park at this time,” Sachs wrote in an email.
Councilwoman Johana Hicks, a newcomer to town council and a critic of the park, wrote in an email: “My position right now is not to fund that park … I don’t believe we should go into debt in these uncertain times.”
Councilman Sam Bishop said the park isn’t high on his task list.
“I know there are more important things for council to work on,” he wrote in an email.
One potential outlier on the current park discussion is Councilman Steve Huppert, who said he’s aware that money has become suddenly tight due to the outbreak.
“But I also realize that we’ve been working on this park for the last five to seven years. I would hate to have it sort of go down the drain,” he said. “Maybe we could work up something. Maybe we do some grading, maybe do a little bit, just to keep it going.”
Huppert said he’s aware he’s the only council member advocating for at least some work to be done on the park this year. He, however, said starting some grading and prep work could help cut down the entire project’s time and costs.
Huppert said one reason he’s such a big advocate of the park is because he’s seen how much residents across the region — even during the current pandemic — value recreational amenities.
Huppert said during some recent outings on the Huckleberry Trail — before Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order on Monday — he passed as many as 200 people. Huppert said he’s seen how popular Blacksburg’s Caboose Park and Radford’s Bisset Park are.
“We really don’t have anything,” Huppert said. “What a treat it would be for us to have this park.”
The council is slated to meet on Tuesday to go over the budget and the pandemic’s impact on the town’s finances.
While Huppert hopes that the town can take at least some action on the Truman Wilson project, he said he will back off the idea if it’s shown to be too expensive.
“I’m going to bring that up Tuesday night,” he said. “I think we have a little bit of money saved.”
