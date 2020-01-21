Controlled burns near Blacksburg conducted by the USDA Forest Service will begin as soon as Wednesday, according to the agency.
The burns will keep the general public and homes safe by reducing the buildup of dried leaves and wood in nearby forest land that can lead to uncontrolled wildfires, according to the release.
Forest Service fire managers will conduct controlled burns in the following areas only under appropriate weather conditions, according to the release:
• The 1,141-acre Brush Mountain West burn unit is located 2 1/2 miles north of Blacksburg and 2 1/2 miles south of Newport. The project area will be burned in four smaller sub-units to help fire managers control smoke impacts. Trails in and around Pandapas Pond may be closed. Please follow posted signs and trail closures when they occur. The controlled burn is expected to have lingering smoke effects in the Poverty Creek Drainage. There may also be light smoke impacts to Highway 460, Poverty Creek Road (Forest Road 10911), and Forest Road 113. Depending on wind direction, residents and travelers in these areas may see or smell smoke.
• The 50-acre Brush Mountain East burn unit is located adjacent to the Preston Forest neighborhood, 2 1/2 miles north of Blacksburg, and 2 1/2 miles south of Newport. Smoke impacts in and around Preston Forest and along U.S. 460 may occur depending on wind direction.
Experienced fire managers will closely monitor local weather conditions, such as wind and humidity, and adjust in the schedule as needed to ensure the safety, according to the release.
For more information on our prescribed burn program, please contact the Eastern Divide Ranger District office at (540) 552-4641.
