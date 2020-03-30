As the spread of COVID-19 increases demand for nonprofit services, the Community Foundation of the New River Valley is changing its grant process to make more money available to help.
“What is clear to me is the needs of our nonprofits are going to be as varied as the individual missions that they have, but they need support,” Executive Director Jessica Wirgau said. “Our job is to provide something that can help support them.”
As businesses reduce hours or lay off workers, food banks and other basic needs charities are seeing more demand for their services, Wirgau said. Some nonprofits may themselves be looking for ways to keep their staffs employed.
Then there are organizations like The Lyric Theatre that rely on ticket sales or service fees to fund operations but can’t open their doors during a pandemic, she said.
To help meet these needs, the Community Foundation has retooled its own funding model and on Monday announced it would begin taking rolling grant applications for unrestricted grants up to $2,000 per organization, Wirgau said. The money will be awarded monthly beginning in April and going through at least June.
A few hours after opening the online grant process on Monday, she said nearly a dozen organizations had already applied.
Normally, the foundation awards grants once per year in the fall from its more than 200 locally-endowed funds. The funds support a wide range of charitable efforts, from scholarships to fields of interest such as arts and education. That normal process will continue, too, Wirgau said.
So far, the foundation has identified $40,000 in unrestricted funding it will use for the COVID-19 grants, Wirgau said. To find more, the foundation is contacting some of its endowed fund advisors to ask if they want to make some of their money available for COVID-19 response.
The foundation is also taking individual donations for COVID response through its Give Local NRV portal, which includes direct donation links to dozens of area nonprofits.
For more information or to give, visit https://cfnrv.org/partnerships-initiatives/covid-19.
