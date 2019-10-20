Five candidates are running for three seats on the Christiansburg Town Council in the Nov. 5 election.
A main issue in the race: Can a challenger backed by a town business owner frustrated with current leadership earn a seat?
The three incumbents on the ballot —Sam Bishop, Harry Collins and Henry Showalter — and two challengers — Johana Hicks and Deveron Milne — are looking to serve the town over the next four years.
The Roanoke Times asked those running to describe the issues most important to them. Candidates focused on issues ranging from aging and dilapidated buildings, town spending, the proposed Truman Wilson Park and transparency from the council, particularly its use of closed sessions.
The incumbents said they haven’t accepted donations for the election, and Collins said he pledged to spend less than $1,000 of his own money. They haven’t submitted campaign finance reports, nor are they required to according to Virginia law since Christiansburg has less than 25,000 citizens.
Hicks and Milne received donations and did submit finance reports to the Montgomery County registrar’s office. Milne said he recently accepted a $250 donation from his employer, Industrial Bolting Technologies Inc., a torque wrench manufacturer. According to the reports, Hicks received $200 from Christiansburg-based realtor Benny Hagy and $1,000 from local business owner Marie March.
March, who owns Fatback Soul Shack and Due South BBQ, has been an outspoken critic of the town since it updated its noise ordinance in the spring of 2018 after neighbors surrounding the Starlite Drive-In Theatre complained about the noise from a new sound system it had installed. Hicks has also stated she disagrees with how the town went about dealing with the ordinance.
March’s restaurant was also asked to shut down one of its live music shows one evening due to noise complaints during the same period of time. She said she hasn’t received any complaints since the new ordinance took effect, but did have some words for Mayor Mike Barber.
“So far we haven’t had continued issues with noise ordinance....just run of the mill rudeness, bullying ... and crappy attitude from a mayor with a Napoleon complex who puppeteers town council in making many poor decisions,” March wrote in an email to The Roanoke Times.
Barber responded.
“Marie and I don’t have any caring for each other and that’s very obvious ... I know in my heart I’ve done as much as I can do for this town and I look to do even more ... my proven election record has shown that apparently 65 to 70% of the citizens think I’m doing the right job ... amongst everything else, I’d just consider the source,” he said.
March started a “Vote ‘Em Out” campaign in the summer of 2018 in an effort to replace council members with people who are more “small business friendly.” She’s said she would run herself — but she lives in Floyd County.
Hicks, who owns a local realty company, said she was “disturbed and offended” when asked if she was running because she was recruited by March.
“To imply that I am running for her, suggests that I am not a capable woman with talents and assets for the public good,” she wrote in an email.
Hicks thanked March and her husband Jared for their support in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Marie March wrote that she was happy to support any candidate that supported small businesses.
“No other candidate seems to represent small, local business. Incumbents have track record of not helping the small businesses in this community, so I cannot support them,” March wrote.
Barber said while he can’t come out and endorse candidates, he believes the incumbents have done what they were elected to do and plans to vote for them in the election.
The six town council members each earn $5,609 a year. The mayor earns $7,468.
