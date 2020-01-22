CHRISTIANSBURG — The town will end its commercial dumpster service by the end of the month and will phase out a handful of community recycling dropoff sites that have been used by residents at no cost.
Town council approved the ending of dumpster services to businesses on a 6-0 vote this past week. The elected body, on a separate 5-1 vote, then decided to end the same service to nonprofits, which have been allowed to use the town’s dumpster services at no cost.
Churches are among the group that have been allowed to receive the town’s free dumpster service.
While he voted in favor of ending the service to businesses, Councilman Sam Bishop cast the sole opposing vote on the call to end the service to nonprofits.
Several council members said they thought carefully about the dumpster issue but ultimately decided that, among a few things, it has been an unfair burden on Christiansburg and its residents. The town loses about $8,000 a year on the commercial dumpsters, Town Manager Randy Wingfield said.
Councilwoman Merissa Sachs said the town also faces competition from private waste collectors.
“For the most part, they can do it cheaper than we can because that’s all they do,” she said.
For the nonprofit component, some council members said there’s an equity issue due to the town not knowing about every nonprofit that operates in Christiansburg.
“We felt it was better to be fair to everyone and not have citizens who pay for the service subsidize the nonprofits,” Sachs said.
Councilman Steve Huppert, however, said some churches will likely be disappointed with the decision.
Christiansburg currently provides commercial dumpsters to 83 organizations that pay a monthly fee based on the size of their dumpster and how frequently the waste is collected, according to town officials.
For example, a business using a dumpster measuring four cubic yards pays a monthly bill of $39.37 if its waste is collected just once a month. That bill is comprised of a monthly fee of $9.37 and a $30 pick up charge. If that same business has its waste collected a twice a month, then the monthly bill jumps $69.37.
The town also requires businesses to pay a $50 deposit for the dumpster.
Christiansburg provides free dumpster service to eight entities under the nonprofit category. Additionally, the town provides curbside garbage cart pickup to 20 nonprofit entities.
Despite the upcoming changes, Christiansburg businesses that decide against getting a private provider will still be able to receive trash services through the town. Instead of dumpsters, the town will provide them with the garbage and recycling carts already used by homes.
Businesses will be charged the same rate as homes, $22 a month, for the curbside cart services. Businesses already using curbside garbage pickup will receive a blue recycling cart, which will raise their monthly waste collection fee from $17 to $22.
Nonprofits will also need to sign up for the $22 a month service if they plan to continue receiving waste and recycling services from the town.
“Since rolling out residential curbside recycling [in 2018], the town has received several requests from businesses for the service,” town spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt said, “so we’re happy to now be able to offer curbside recycling to both residents and businesses.”
The town doesn’t have a specific budget for the soon-to-be obsolete commercial dumpster service as it’s lumped into the greater solid waste collection budget of $1.4 million, Demmitt said.
The ending of the town’s commercial dumpster service wasn’t the only waste-related issue that council took action on this past week.
Council, on another 5-1 vote, decided to begin shutting down its community recycling stations in stages, starting with the ones on Cambria Street and on Betty Drive near Christiansburg Elementary School.
Those are among five sites the town has maintained for years. Recyclables can be dropped into containers at each site at no cost.
The decision provides some answers to a more than yearlong speculation about whether the town’s launch of curbside recycling in 2018 would prompt the closure of the free recycling stations.
Council members said this past week that they are moving to gradually close the stations due primarily to some residents who have repeatedly dumped garbage instead of recyclables.
During the recent discussion over the stations, Sachs made a reference to a photo shared on Facebook showing a mattress left at one of the sites.
“It’s went on for a while, and we felt it was time to finally do something about it,” she said.
Some council members said one issue that’s made it tough for the town to prevent the dumping of garbage at the sites is the fact that the town can’t regularly man the stations.
“Our sites are open 24/7, and that’s a problem,” Councilman Henry Showalter said. “There’s really no point in providing a trash bin for the few who ruin it for everybody else … If it’s just going to be used as a dumpster, we just can’t continue to do it.”
Not including equipment costs, the town pays an estimated $41,000 a year to maintain the stations, Demmitt said.
The town is starting with the Cambria and Betty Drive locations due to the fact that they have experienced the biggest problems with contamination, Demmitt said.
“Our current plan is to close the Cambria Street and Betty Drive locations within the next two months and then re-evaluate the remaining stations,” she said.
The other three stations are at Christiansburg High School, in the parking lot of Home Depot in the Spradlin Farm shopping center and near the Food Lion on Roanoke Street.
Whether the Christiansburg High site will be closed is even more uncertain as the school’s environmental club has previously pushed the town to keep the station open due to its use as a teaching tool.
The high school site will continue to remain open for now, Demmitt said.
