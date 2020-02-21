CHRISTIANSBURG — No policies were violated and a police officer did not give Del. Chris Hurst any preferential treatment when Hurst was stopped and released on Jan. 26 after he tested just above the legal threshold for drunken driving, according to a town police department review of the incident.
Hurst was treated like anyone else, Chief Mark Sisson said Friday.
Sisson added that he understands that not everyone will agree with officer’s decision not to make an arrest.
Sisson said his message to anyone who was drinking but had not reached the legal limit was to choose safety and not drive. “Seek alternative modes of transportation every time.”
The internal investigation, however, did find a need to clarify the department's policy with regard to the treatment of members of the General Assembly due to the "at times contradictory" nature of the code of Virginia the the state Constitution, according to a town statement. Due to an immunity law for legislators while the Assembly is in session, the town police department will only arrest legislators during that time for violent offenses or an offense that creates a public disturbance or panic, according to the statement.
Hurst, a Democrat who represents parts of Montgomery and Giles counties and Radford, was stopped about 2 a.m. Jan. 26 and blew a .085%, a result above the .08% legal limit for blood alcohol content, in a field breath test. Such tests are not admissable in court but can guide an officer in deciding whether to make an arrest. The usual practice after an arrest is to perform another, legally admissable, breath test using equipment more accurate than the portable rigs that officers carry, or to have a hospital draw and evaluate a blood sample if the suspect refuses to cooperate with the breath test.
Even if Hurst had been taken into custody and a more reliable test administered, a charge likely would have been precluded due to the legislative immunity, the town department has said.
The town's Friday statement said that the officer involved, Lt. Stephen Swecker, did not arrest Hurst because of the totality of the field test results that morning - not because of legislative immunity.
The statement backed Swecker's decisions and his record as a police officer in dealing with such matters.
Hurst passed other sobriety tests and was released with an instruction by a Swecker to let his girlfriend drive. The officer also said the couple should go to Walmart and stay awhile before hitting the road again.
“You know, it is what it is,” Hurst said in an interview on Jan. 28. “I didn’t get arrested. I didn’t get cited. But yes, I did have a traffic stop and did submit to a breathalyzer test.
Hurst issued a more detailed apology on Jan. 29.
The town’s initial account said that Hurst was stopped by Swecker while heading west on the U.S. 460 Bypass. In a police dash cam video released by the town on Wednesday, Hurst tells Swecker that he is returning to his home in Blacksburg from a party in Roanoke.
In the video, Swecker, whose anti-intoxicated driving work has been recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving at least four times, tells Hurst that he saw his vehicle swerve several times across the white line on the right side of the road. Hurst also briefly exceeded the speed limit, the town’s Tuesday statement said.
Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said that in her reading of the law, Hurst could not have been arrested even if Swecker had wanted to because Virginia’s Constitution says that during a session, legislators may not be arrested for anything short of “treason, felony, or breach of peace.”
Pettitt has said she continues to think that the details of Hurst’s situation, especially the lack of overtly threatening behavior in his driving, did not qualify as a breach of peace.
However, Pettitt wrote that she favors eliminating the General Assembly’s immunity from arrest.
“As a long time public servant, not only do I not consider myself above the law but I hold myself to a standard well above that required by the law,” Pettitt wrote. “I support our legislators’ efforts to amend the Constitution and address the current immunity of legislators.”
A legislative attempt to change the immunity law this year was not successful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Unimpressive and disappointing in the lack of candor. Clearly being a threat to himself and public safety needs to be added to their list of reasons they should arrest a state legislator. No new information here and leaves several important questions unanswered. Did she actually drive away and did they go to Wal-Mart? The safe and responsible thing to have done would be to get him off the road and take the official breathalyzer/blood test. Their policy is lacking and it seems will continue as is. I believe a FOIA request is in order to open up the report on the stop, the dash cam footage and the subsequent "investigation". Doesn't exactly enhance the Christiansburg police in my eyes. Good to know there are two sets of laws now, one for them and one for us.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.