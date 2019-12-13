Due to tonight’s anticipated inclement weather, Christiansburg's Christmas at the Market and the Christmas Parade will be moved to the advertised rain date of Monday, Dec. 16, according to the town.
All times will remain the same. The town tree will be lit Friday evening and remain on through the weekend, but a ceremonial tree lighting at 6:45 p.m. on Monday.
There is still a chance of inclement weather on Monday, so the town will monitor the forecast and make a call about whether to move forward with the festivities by 10 a.m. Monday.
A rain date of Thursday, Dec. 19 has been set.
Our new event this year, Winter Wonderland, was originally scheduled to take place Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Hickok Street. Due to the wet conditions and expected strong winds, we have decided to move this event inside to the Recreation Center. It will still take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the same. All the same activities will occur.
