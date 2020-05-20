Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... WEST CENTRAL ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... EAST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 100 AM EDT THURSDAY. * AT 1258 PM EDT, REPORTING STREAM GAUGES ALONG BOTH THE NORTH FORK ROANOKE RIVER AT IRONTO, THE SOUTH FORK ROANOKE RIVER NEAR SHAWSVILLE AND ALONG THE UPPER MAINSTEM ROANOKE AT LAFAYETTE INDICATE THAT THE RIVER IS APPROACHING OR AT MINOR FLOOD STAGE AND RISING RAPIDLY. RAINFALL OF 2 TO 5 INCHES OVER THE PAST TWO DAYS AND RUNOFF FROM FORECAST RAINS EXPECTED THROUGH AT LEAST TOMORROW WILL CONTINUE TO PUSH LEVELS HIGHER ALONG THE RIVER. THE ROANOKE AT LAFAYETTE MAY CREST NEAR 9 FEET THIS EVENING WITH A POSSIBLE SECONDARY CREST OVER 10 FEET TOMORROW. MINOR FLOOD STAGE IS 8 FEET AT THE LAFAYETTE GAUGE. SEVERAL ROADS MAY BEGIN TO FLOOD AT MINOR FLOOD STAGE, INCLUDING ALLEGHANY SPRINGS ROAD AND NORTH FORK ROAD. A RIVER FLOOD WARNING ALSO REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE MAINSTEM ROANOKE THROUGH SALEM AND THE ROANOKE CITY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... SHAWSVILLE... ELLISTON-LAFAYETTE PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&