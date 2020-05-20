CHRISTIANSBURG — A portion of the Marketplace will provide space for 150 to 350 apartments, the shopping center’s redevelopment team announced Wednesday.
A hotel and grocer will also be a part of the property, the team said.
The shopping center’s redeveloper had previously said that one of the anchor tenants would be a grocer. Plans for a potential hotel were included in project documents previously filed with the town of Christiansburg.
The new community that will be formed from the redevelopment of the shopping center will be placed in an ideal location for young professionals, visitors and businesses, said Walt Rector, who’s leading the Marketplace project and who is the founding principal of the Flagstaff, Arizona-based Bromont Investments.
“We want to bring to the Marketplace a high-level residential development with excellent amenities and a lodging option that allows residents and guests to walk to restaurants and shopping,” Rector said. The “Marketplace will be an ideal place to live, work, visit, eat and shop. It’s in a perfect location - close to jobs, families and highways in this growing technology region.”
Located off the corner of North Franklin Street and Peppers Ferry Road, the mostly vacant shopping center is in the midst of a significant revamp.
The property was once home to the Walmart that eventually relocated to the other side of North Franklin. There were also speculations years ago about a Sam’s Club opening on the property, but those talks never materialized.
Wednesday’s announcement comes on the heels of the shopping center last month disclosing a number of the new but smaller retail tenants. The new tenants that have been confirmed so are Mission BBQ, Starbucks, a Verizon store, Chipotle, an Elegant Nails salon, an Orangetheory Fitness gym, an Aspen Dental practice and another restaurant called Sandro’s that specializes in New York-Style pizzas and Italian cuisine.
Skyline National Bank has also bought land on the property near the new entrance, the redevelopment team said Wednesday.
Current tenants that are set to remain include Harbor Freight Tools, Arby’s, a Jazzercise studio, Burger King and Taco Bell.
The residential area that the redevelopment team highlighted Wednesday will occupy three acres on the property’s northeast corner. The team said in the announcement that it’s in discussions with regional multifamily housing developers and has listed the property with Segall Group of Arlington and Baltimore, Maryland.
The team is also in talks with several hotel groups to build a mid-size hotel adjacent to the apartments.
Rector, however, said the current economic conditions and collapse of the travel industry have placed most hotel construction across the country on hold.
“Most likely, the residences will be available before the hotel is built,” he said.
The apartments could be available for leasing as soon as 2021, Rector said.
The building on the northeast corner was initially built for Walmart - and later housed Books-a-Million and Tractor Supply - but will be razed to accommodate the residences and hotel.
“This project is geared toward employees of the nearby hospitals, the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center and the many, growing tech firms nearby,” Rector said. “The apartment market is strong in the area and it’s a great environment that is part of an active retail district. You’ll be able to walk to Starbucks for coffee and restaurants for dinner.”
The redevelopment team, however, has still disclosed few details on the grocery store or other potential anchor tenants. The team did say that multiple grocery stores are considering leasing the Marketplace’s anchor space.
Rector said the team is currently in talks with three different grocers - two that would be new to the market and another that is already in the market and is seeking to expand with a new, upscale concept.
“We have always planned a grocery store for the Marketplace, and we are still confident we will have one in the district,” he said.
In addition to Bromont’s work on the property, the town of Christiansburg spent more than $1 million in taxpayer money to redo the shopping center’s intersection with North Franklin, which includes the new traffic light and pattern.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.