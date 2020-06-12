A Christiansburg man was charged with the attempted capital murder of a sheriff’s deputy after an overnight standoff, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported early Friday.
Jammie Duncan, 45, was arrested after an incident that began Thursday night in Riner with a report of domestic violence, a news release said.
Deputies arrived at a residence in the 3700 block of Childress Road, where “they encountered gunfire and subsequently returned fire,” the news release said.
No one was hurt in the exchange of shots, according to the news release.
The suspect refused to leave the residence and crisis negotiators kept up communication with him for more than 6 ½ hours, until he surrendered just before 5 a.m. Friday.
The news release said that additional charges may follow.
