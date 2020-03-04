CHRISTIANSBURG — A proposal to turn a part-time job into a full-time position as part of a larger effort to improve the robustness of its farmers market stirred up a disagreement among town council members this week.
Parks and Recreation Director Brad Epperly presented the proposed job change Tuesday during a brief town council meeting that included contentious exchanges.
The change Epperly addressed would provide full-time hours to a current part-time recreation department position and rework the job into an assistant to the town’s event coordinator.
Among other functions, the events coordinator oversees operations of the Christiansburg Farmers Market, which launched in 2015 and runs weekly on a now-closed portion of Hickok Street from May to October.
The events coordinator job was most recently held by Casey Jenkins, who left the position last month and has gone to work for Downtown Blacksburg Inc. Now Christiansburg is advertising the opening, which proposes a salary range of $37,460 to $44,866.
The recreation position that the town is proposing to change would change from 35 to 40 hours weekly and receive a salary from $31,000 to $36,000 a year.
“The current permanent part-time role can vary because it’s based on total hours worked, but it’s roughly $20,000 a year,” town spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt wrote in an email.
Town council is slated to vote on this matter Tuesday.
The proposed job shift comes amid talks and debate among council members and town staff about the market’s future.
Some town council members on Tuesday requested that the elected body achieve a consensus on the market before discussing the new job .
The request for unity triggered discussion. Councilwoman Johana Hicks questioned the current location of the farmers market and encouraged other council members and senior staff to consider other spots.
“I don’t think we should have a farmers’ market that is not doing what it should be doing,” Hicks said.
Hicks, a council newcomer, is a proponent of exploring moving the farmer’s market to Downtown Park off College Street, where it could utilize often unused space, she said. A market relocation would re-open Hickok Street, the closing of which she said hasn’t been popular with some downtown businesses and institutions .
“I’m not against the farmers’ market,” Hicks said, clarifying multiple times that she is a regular attendee during the season. “I think it’s the wrong location.”
Other council members said the point of the request Tuesday was merely to get a general consensus on the market’s future, not to debate other matters.
Hicks’ comments created some confusion. Councilman Henry Showalter repeatedly asked if she is either in favor of or opposed to the farmers’ market. Hicks replied that she’s against the farmers’ market at its current location.
Further, Hicks questioned the market’s turnout and said that she has not seen much of the other council members there in the past.
Mayor Mike Barber countered and said: “You haven’t been at the right time.”
During the 2014-15 fiscal year, Christiansburg collected a total of $1,665 in vendor fees, according to the town . The following year, vendor fee collections increased about $600. Vendor fee collections fell to $1,540 for the 2016-17 fiscal year.
Since the 2017-18 fiscal year, the town hasn’t collected more than $660 a year in vendor fees. But that significant dropoff has been due to the town only collecting fees for special events such as July 4 and Christmas at the market.
Additionally, the market has received other contributions and grants from a variety of organizations. For example, it got $2,126 grant from Virginia Farmers Market Association and United States Department of Agriculture programs.
In contrast, the Blacksburg Farmers Market — operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Farmers Market — generally earns between $30,000 and $40,000 a year from a monthly fee on vendor sales, Director Ian Littlejohn said Wednesday. The fee is 4% of gross sales.
The Blacksburg market, Littlejohn said, also earns another roughly $7,500 a year from stall fees.
Unlike its counterpart in Christiansburg, the Blacksburg market operates year-round and on a twice-a-week basis for much of the year.
Christiansburg Town Manager Randy Wingfield said during a council retreat last month that Hickok Street was chosen as the market’s location for its wider and flatter design.
Councilman Brad Stipes said during the same gathering that farmers’ markets can take time to gain momentum and popularity among locals.
Another issue raised concerning the market is whether Thursday is an ideal time for it to be held.
Running the market on Saturday was previously explored, but many vendors are usually committed to other localities on that day, Barber said.
Following Tuesday’s discussion about revised the events coordinator job, Hicks once again questioned council’s openness to exploring other potential locations.
“You’re not listening to it,” she said.
Councilwoman Merissa Sachs responded: “Accusations like that are not appreciated.”
Barber, however, interjected.
“We’re moving on,” he said.
