CHRISTIANSBURG — Several town council members have asked to either not contribute or delay annual funding for a variety of community initiatives, including a program that allows local high school graduates to attend New River Community College free of tuition.
Town council addressed the community support fund during its most recent teleconference meeting. The discussion covered some of the latest adjustments that council members are requesting to be made to the proposed budget due to the economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Among numerous items, the community support fund provides town funding for initiatives such as the Access to Community College Education program, the Christiansburg Institute Inc.’s ongoing effort to renovate the historic Edgar A. Long building and nonprofit and frequent event organizer Downtown Christiansburg Inc.
Councilman Henry Showalter voiced support for immediately providing at least some funding to organizations that he said have a direct impact on the needs of local residents. For other organizations, he said he wouldn’t mind revisiting their funding requests during the first half of the fiscal year that begins July 1.
“I would like for us to wait to look at those additional items,” Showalter said. “These are great organizations. Me personally, I’d like for us to wait on these until the first quarter.”
One initiative that several council members specifically addressed is the widely touted ACCE program, which relies on a combination of local government funds and community donations to allow recent high school graduates to attend NRCC free of tuition.
ACCE is one of the initiatives that Showalter said he’d like to not delay funding for due to the financial benefit it provides area high school graduates.
“New River [Community College] will be in session, online or not,” he said.
Christiansburg’s proposed budget for next fiscal year shows $50,000 for ACCE, but several council members this week voiced support for the town to instead provide up to $25,000 — the same amount the program received for the current fiscal year.
“What they do is tremendous, but I think this year $25,000 is what I would support, too,” Councilman Steve Huppert said.
The $25,000 amount for ACCE received further supportive nods from Councilmen Sam Bishop and Brad Stipes and Councilwoman Merissa Sachs.
ACCE also receives funding from other New River Valley localities, including Montgomery and Pulaski counties. Both those localities have together contributed several hundreds of thousands of dollars to the program.
Other entities that Christiansburg council members discussed funding for earlier this week include some local museums and the Christiansburg Institute.
Showalter said those organizations are among the items he’s open to holding off on until the early part of the new fiscal year — or later in the fall.
Stipes, however, said he would support funding the Christiansburg-based Montgomery Museum of Art & History at its current level. Town funding for the museum is critical as the entity operates on a modest budget of less than $100,000 a year, he said.
“I’m afraid if we don’t fund them, the program could actually be jeopardized this year,” Stipes said.
The town allocated $18,000 for the institution this year, but the latest draft of Christiansburg’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year doesn’t include any money for the museum.
Huppert said he would support the town again providing $18,000 to the museum.
Another entity a few town council members raised some concerns about is Wonder Universe: A Children’s Museum, a venue that provides a wide variety of interactive exhibits to aid with early childhood development.
Wonder Universe, which launched some years ago in Blacksburg, opened the doors to its new home inside Christiansburg’s New River Valley Mall last fall.
Christiansburg’s proposed budget shows $4,719 for Wonder Universe, a slight increase from $4,494 this year. Wonder Universe’s application to the town, however, requested $25,000, half of which would be matched via fundraising effort.
“I think everybody’s been to the mall and seen what they have there. It’s outstanding for the kids,” Huppert said. “They’ve got to pay rent to the mall. I just don’t think it will be a good idea to wait on that.”
Another group that the proposed budget doesn’t include any funding for is the Christiansburg Institute Inc., which has for years sought to refurbish the Edgar A. Long building on Scattergood Drive. The building is the only remaining structure from the Christiansburg Institute, a school that was launched during Reconstruction to educate freed slaves.
Christiansburg Institute Inc. initially requested $80,000 from the town for next fiscal year, but has since scaled the desired amount down to $15,000, according to a letter that the organization sent to town council.
Stipes said he’d consider Christiansburg Institute Inc.’s scaled down request after some discussion.
The town allocated $85,000 to Christiansburg Institute Inc. over the past two years to help the organization launch long-awaited plans to replace the Edgar A. Long building’s roof. Among other things, the organization plans to address the building’s windows next.
