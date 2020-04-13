Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM EDT FOR ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA...ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...PULASKI...CENTRAL FLOYD...CENTRAL WYTHE... CARROLL...GRAYSON AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF RADFORD...THE CITY OF SALEM...THE CITY OF ROANOKE AND THE CITY OF GALAX... AT 450 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED GAUGES INDICATED HEAVY RAIN FALLING ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. TWO TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ALREADY OCCURRING IN SEVERAL LOCATIONS, INCLUDING IN DOWNTOWN ROANOKE. HAZARD...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING. HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING FLASH FLOODING. SOURCE...RADAR AND AUTOMATED GAUGES. IMPACT...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES. EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OVER THE WARNED AREA WILL CAUSE MUD SLIDES NEAR STEEP TERRAIN. THE MUD SLIDE CAN CONSIST OF ROCK, MUD, VEGETATION AND OTHER LOOSE MATERIALS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... BLACKSBURG... SALEM... CHRISTIANSBURG... RADFORD... PULASKI... AND WYTHEVILLE. FLOOD WATERS ARE MOVING DOWN PEAK CREEK IN PULASKI COUNTY. THE RIVER IS CURRENTLY AT 8.3 FEET AND IS RISING RAPIDLY. IT HAS THE POTENTIAL TO REACH 11 FEET IN THE NEXT FEW HOURS, WHICH IS MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR