CHRISTIANSBURG — Town officials are moving to hold off on approving employee raises and water rate increases due to economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christiansburg Councilman Brad Stipes, during a teleconference meeting Tuesday, described the measure to freeze water rate increases as a “good gesture” to residents who are struggling financially as a result of the pandemic.
“That small amount can make a big difference to a family,” Councilman Sam Bishop said about the water rate increases.
Council members said that employee pay raises be reconsidered in the fall. Some council members said approving the raises now would send the wrong message amid a time of significant unemployment and salaries remaining flat for some essential professions.
“I don’t think we need to be thinking about those things right now,” Councilwoman Johana Hicks said.
A majority of council members agreed on the delays.
Tuesday’s meeting, hosted on the Zoom app and live-streamed on the town’s Facebook page, was organized to provide an overview of the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget in light of the outbreak and to allow council members to suggest revisions on certain items.
Christiansburg officials have expected the pandemic to affect the town’s finances to whatever extent due to the fact that funding for the locality’s day-to-day operations significantly depends on economically sensitive revenue streams such as meals, lodging and sales taxes.
Those streams are taking hits due to various health and safety measures that have led numerous businesses to either close or to alter their operations.
Christiansburg officials are projecting March meals and lodging tax revenues to be down by 50%, according to a presentation Tuesday from Town Manager Randy Wingfield. For April to June — when Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order is set to expire — those revenues are projected to be at just a quarter of where they were initially budgeted.
The meals tax is one of the town’s single-largest sources of revenue, bringing it $7.3 million, according to the fiscal year 2019-20 budget passed last year. The town’s real estate tax, in comparison, brought $4.8 million, according to those same figures.
Prior to the pandemic, Christiansburg was looking at raising water rates from $8 to $9 a month for the first 1,000 gallons. The proposed increase also bumped the rate from $10 to $11 a month for each 1,000 gallons after — and up to 50,000 gallons.
Town officials attribute the water rate increases to, among other reasons, the NRV Water Authority increasing its own rates and a need to improve aging infrastructure.
A series of annual rate increases was put in motion a few years ago when the water authority announced plans to make significant and much-needed upgrades to its water treatment plant near the intersection of Peppers Ferry and Prices Fork roads. Christiansburg, Blacksburg, Montgomery County and Virginia Tech are each members of the water authority, which supplies clean water to those entities.
Most Christiansburg council members agreed with calls to hold off on raising the water rates.
Councilman Henry Showalter said on Wednesday that he’s in favor of not revisiting the proposed water rate increase until at least next year.
“It would take a lot for me to [vote] to unfreeze that,” he said. “You really got to show me that the individual citizens that struggled through this event have recovered.”
Councilman Steve Huppert, however, said he would be open to voting in favor of the rate increase this year due largely to his view that the hike is relatively small.
“I think it’s important to keep that going,” Huppert said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I would not go along with not having that increase.”
The proposed compensation increases that town council members are now asking to be reconsidered in the fall include merit pay bumps based on performance and a 1.85% multiplier for emergency services employees.
The multiplier is calculated with the average final compensation (AFC) and years of service to determine an employee’s retirement. The AFC is the average of the highest compensation received over a period of consecutive months. That period of consecutive months ranges from 36 to 60 depending on which plan the employee is on.
Currently, Christiansburg’s emergency responders are on a 1.75% multiplier. For a responder with 30 years and an average final compensation of $60,000, the annual retirement is $31,500. Under the proposed 1.85% multiplier, annual retirement for that same employee would be $33,300.
Wingfield’s presentation emphasized the critical role emergency services personnel are playing in the current crisis.
Some council members pushed for exceptions on other budget items.
One of those items is a long-held proposal to build a multi-purpose park on 60 acres of northwest Christiansburg farmland that once belonged to the late farmer Truman Wilson.
The park, along with any proposed financing, has been removed by staff from the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Huppert has said that he would like to perhaps see some early grading and prep work done on the future park’s land this year to cut down on the project’s time and overall costs. The remaining council members have each voiced support for putting off a park decision until further notice.
“I support that 100%, on holding off. There’s no way we can do it now,” Huppert said. “But we’ve been working on this for six years. I would hate to see it go down.”
Mayor Mike Barber also said near the end of Tuesday’s meeting that he’d like to see if some funding could be worked in for the Christiansburg-based Montgomery Museum of Art & History, which is slated to receive no community grant support from the town next fiscal year.
Barber said residents will want to visit entities such as the museum and Christiansburg Library once the pandemic is over. He said some funding would help the museum weather the storm until the institution can get back on its feet.
“Without funding from us, it could very well go under,” he said.
