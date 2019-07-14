CHRISTIANSBURG — Town council members are finding what they say can quickly turn into a bill after talking to a contracted attorney.
And so the council formed a committee tasked with crafting clearer policies and procedures for the elected body’s consultations with its attorney.
Some members said there is no definitive rule when it comes to their discretion to speak with the attorney.
A recent case that shed light on the matter involved councilman Steve Huppert, who cost the town $115 on May 28 after he briefly spoke with attorney Mark Popovich about editorials provided to media by elected officials.
Popovich is with the Salem-based Guynn, Waddell, Carroll & Lockbaby, which the town contracts and pays by the hour for legal representation.
Other municipalities, such as Blacksburg and Montgomery County, employ a full-time, salaried attorney to provide the same services.
While he couldn’t recall the conversation’s exact details, Huppert said, he spoke with the attorney about gun control.
The conversation wasn’t scheduled beforehand, as Huppert only chose to speak with Popovich upon seeing the attorney at Christiansburg’s town hall. The attorney is usually there every Wednesday, Huppert said.
“It was not that long, at all,” Huppert said on Friday. “I just happened to be there by accident.”
Huppert said he misunderstood that his encounter with the attorney constituted a legal consultation.
The councilman later apologized during a public discussion with the council on the matter.
Since January, the town has paid $52,088 for the law firm’s services.
The $115 charge from Huppert’s discussion is listed on the attorney’s monthly bill, which hasn’t been paid yet, town spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt wrote in an email.
“I expect it’ll be on the next council agenda for council authorization,” she wrote.
Councilman Henry Showalter, who will serve on the new committee, said that a clear policy on council members’ consultations with the attorney is needed to improve the locality’s stewardship of taxpayer money.
“There’s no policy for that. Anybody on council can call the attorney. There’s no real guidance,” Showalter said. “When you get billed for something, there should be some policy for that.
“Attorneys make money from their time. Steve can’t go to a private attorney, sit down and start asking him questions. That’s part of their service.”
A case involving Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber also prompted comments from some council members on Tuesday.
Barber said his role as mayor gives him the authority to look into matters concerning town officers, department heads and employees. The mayor said there was a department billing case that grabbed his attention and prompted him to get legal clarity on the matter.
Showalter told Barber during the council discussion Tuesday that he understands some of the mayor’s additional responsibilities. Showalter, however, said council should still be told beforehand of all legal discussions initiated by the mayor.
“You should be informing us. Before you do it, you need to consult with council,” Showalter said. “We have the power to approve the bills and we are stewards of this community.”
Council members said that the policy will likely involve some definitive requirement that they first bring legal inquiries to the town manager, who could then relay the matter to the attorney. That’s often the practice in other municipalities, they said.
Showalter said it will create additional oversight.
“This policy is going to keep council from calling at our own whim,” he said. “When it comes to taxpayer money we are the stewards, and again, our attorney, they’re doing what they should.”
Barber and Huppert both support the push for a policy.
“That would be fine with me. That’s no problem,” Huppert said. “I think it would be beneficial.”
Barber said: “If it’s truly a concern of council, why not?”