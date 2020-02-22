CHRISTIANSBURG — Should the town permanently relocate its farmers market? Or perhaps, should the town hash out agreements with other localities that would ultimately bring more revenue to the Christiansburg Aquatic Center?
Also, exactly how does Christiansburg plan to pay for the redevelopment of 60 acres of old farm land into a multi-purpose park?
Christiansburg Town Council discussed each of those topics — and a multitude of others — on Saturday during a retreat meeting that lasted several hours and was moderated by New River Valley Regional Commission Executive Director Kevin Byrd .
The meeting, which took place at the New River Valley Business Center just northeast of Radford, was technically the second half of a retreat that began on Tuesday night.
The Tuesday meeting was, as Councilman Henry Showalter described, a sort of team-building exercise and ice breaker for the council, which got a new member this year in Councilwoman Johana Hicks.
The event earlier in the week asked each council member to share at least a few private facts about themselves. They also broke off into sections based on a set of traits they believe describe their thinking style as council members, and listed the pros and cons of those characteristics.
On Saturday, the council — with the assistance of senior staff such as Town Manager Randy Wingfield and Assistant Town Manager Andrew Warren — tackled a laundry list of various town policies and projects.
While no formal votes or decisions took place, the second session generally aimed to give council members an opportunity to share their vision on a variety of matters.
One dominant voice was newcomer Hicks, who expressed some strong views when the topics of the Christiansburg Farmers Market and the aquatic center were brought up.
Hicks took issue with the location of the farmers market, which takes place on Hickok Street and runs on Thursday nights from May to October. She said she questions the market’s location due to what she believes has been lackluster turnout over the years. She also questions the use of Hickok, arguing that the street’s permanent closure has led to access issues for some of the businesses along Main Street.
“That location … sucks,” Hicks said before later suggesting other locations such as the downtown park just off College Street.
Hicks said she has noticed that visitors often don’t use the entire park, an occurrence that the farmers market could take advantage of.
The discussions on the farmers market comes on the heels of Christiansburg recently applying for a $500,000 matching grant with the Appalachian Regional Commission. The grant, town staff said, would allow for the addition of an arcade-like structure to provide permanent cover for vendors.
Warren said the application was based on a plan that would keep the market on Hickok. He said it’s unclear how talk of another potential spot for the market would affect the grant.
Wingfield told council that Hickok was preferred when the market’s location was being considered several years ago due, in part, to the street’s wide and flat design when compared with other spots around town.
“Really, the one street we felt suited for it was Hickok Street,” he said.
Wingfield, however, said it’s no secret that running the market on Hickok hasn’t received unanimous support around Christiansburg.
“We understand there is some discontent with the street closure in general,” he said.
Regarding the comments on turnout, Councilman Brad Stipes said it’s not uncommon for farmers markets to take some time to catch on and become go-to destinations among residents.
In Blacksburg, “their farmers market took about 10 years,” he said. “Farmers markets don’t take off immediately.”
Christiansburg’s market launched in 2015.
On the aquatic center, there was some debate between Hicks and some council members on the facility’s finances.
Hicks’ comments were rooted to an agreement that allows Radford’s recreation center members to use the Christiansburg Aquatic Center at no cost.
The agreement requires Radford to pay Christiansburg $6,000, an amount that is based on an average monthly facility usage rate of 200 visits per month. If the average monthly usage exceeds 200 visits, Radford is required to pay Christiansburg $5 for each additional visit.
The debate initially saw some confusion, with some council members asking Hicks if she wants to see the town lower the aquatic center’s adult resident monthly fee of $10.
Hicks, however, said she’d like to see if the town in the future could obtain more money from Radford, and maybe work out similar agreements with other localities.
While the most recent renewal of the Radford agreement has already been approved, Showalter said he’s not closed off to the idea of exploring similar deals with other localities such as Montgomery County or Floyd.
“My expectation is I was hoping they were already doing that,” Showalter said in reference to the aquatic center’s staff and advisory board.
Showalter, however, warned that Christiansburg needs to be careful with attempting to raise the cost on Radford, which he said could balk and end an otherwise fruitful agreement.
Among numerous other subjects, town staff on Saturday shared some budget estimates on the long-awaited plan to redevelop the old Truman Wilson property off Peppers Ferry Road.
Wingfield said the project, which the council has yet to approve, is estimated to cost $16 million, possibly slightly more. He said the town is looking at a bank loan of $10 million to help pay for the project.
He also said that the town has another $5 million from a mixture of unassigned, recreational and capital reserves.
Wingfield said the town could also get up to $6 million from the sales of some lots adjacent to the old Truman Wilson property.
Informally named after the late farmer that previously owned the land, the town bought the old Truman Wilson property in 2013 for $2.5 million.
The town has since worked on plans to transform the land into a park that would, among other amenities, feature four athletic fields, a dog park, a splash pad and picnic pavilions.
