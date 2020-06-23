CHRISTIANSBURG — Councilwoman Johana Hicks struggled to hold back tears Tuesday evening, responding to a legal opinion on several ethics complaints against her that her colleagues discussed.
“You’ve made this about me ever since the beginning,” said Hicks, who’s still just months into her council term. “I’m tired of the attacking, of you guys coming after me … You’re blaming me for things you guys are doing to me.”
The legal opinion included research on a claim she didn’t obtain a proper building permit as well as issues with other forms and social media comments.
Hicks, who won her town council seat last November after getting the most votes, made repeated references to a non-disclosure form that she declined to sign shortly after her election victory.
Hicks, who has maintained a strong stance against closed sessions, was asked by town officials to sign the agreement ahead of a Nov. 14 meeting that town council planned to hold in private. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss contract town attorney services. Hicks’ term had not officially started at the time.
“You guys told me that you had to sign NDA forms,” Hicks said Tuesday. “Where is your NDA Mr. [Henry] Showalter, Mr. [Brad] Stipes?”
Hicks then went on to claim that Councilwoman and Vice Mayor Merissa Sachs had created a fake social media account to harass Hicks and her friends online.
“I feel threatened, I feel scared. You haven’t even taken the time to know who I am. I lost everything in my life,” Hicks said in reference to a tough childhood in her native country of Columbia.
Sachs declined to issue any comments during the code of ethics discussion.
Tuesday’s discussion came after several complaints submitted to town officials earlier this year about a handful of issues related to Hicks. Among the issues was whether the new councilwoman had correctly filled out her statement of economic interest — a document that all locally elected officials are required to submit — and whether she obtained a necessary building permit for an addition to a property she was involved with.
Correspondences The Roanoke Times obtained from the town show some other council members raising questions about the issues and eventually stating their desire to have the problems discussed and addressed.
“What to do and where to go from here are both issues that need to be addressed if we are to have a functional board that can focus on real issues that affect the citizens who elected us,” Councilman Stipes wrote in an email last month.
That email was part of a larger thread that, among other matters, discussed the statement of economic interest and the building permit.
Stipes reiterated some of those concerns Tuesday. He said he’s had major concerns about an erosion in the public’s trust of town council.
“That erosion has affected our efficacy as a board and has also spilled over to our staff and caused distress and anxiety,” he said.
Hicks has characterized the complaints and the other council members’ responses as nothing more than bullying done as part of a greater effort to shut her down.
Town council had initially planned to go into a closed session on June 9 to discuss the code of ethics issue, but ultimately decided to open the discussion to the public after Hicks raised concerns about the bullying she said has been done against her.
Tuesday’s discussion involved a reading of the ethics. Among other things, the document asks that town council members shall support and maintain a positive and constructive environment for residents, businesses and other entities in the area.
The code of ethics also states that town council members have the responsibility to intervene when the actions of a fellow member appears to be in violation of the code.
Some references were made to Hicks’ opposing stances against items such as the Montgomery/Tech Executive Airport, the Great Road on Main venue in downtown Christiansburg and the organization Downtown Christiansburg Inc.
“It’s clear you’re not comfortable here on council,” Councilman Steve Huppert said, adding that Hicks should consider resigning.
