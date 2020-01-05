CHRISTIANSBURG — Attorney Steve Haga is suing the town for the return of a pickup truck that he said he bought from a client — and which police officers later seized due to the client’s drug conviction.
The pickup truck, which Haga said his client purchased in 2016 for $35,000 and sold to Haga in January 2018 for $18,000 — while a forfeiture case against it was underway — has already figured in a string of legal cases. Its seizure was battled over in Montgomery County Circuit Court and eventually, the Virginia Supreme Court.
Last February, just over a year after Haga said he bought the truck from his client Brian Keith Hall, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled that Hall’s use of the vehicle in 2016 to drive to and from a drug deal — and the sale of oxycodone pills through its window — was enough of a link to criminal activity for the vehicle to be taken. In June, police seized the pickup from its parking space at Haga’s office in Christiansburg.
Haga filed a civil lawsuit last month in the county’s Circuit Court asking for the truck back and for $50 for each day since the truck was taken. He also asked for $350,000 in punitive damages from the town.
But the town, in a response filed Thursday, said that the lawyer is picking a fight with the wrong people.
The town’s alleged liability “is derived solely from the actions of … officers in the execution of their duties; namely, seizing a truck involved in the sale of narcotics. Put differently, this lawsuit stems from Town employees carrying out governmental functions,” Salem attorneys Jim Guynn and Julian Harf, who represent the town, wrote in the court filing.
In taking the truck, police were carrying out a forfeiture order that the Circuit Court issued last March, Guynn and Harf wrote. Government entities and employees cannot be sued for actions taken in the course of their duties, the town’s attorneys wrote.
No hearing has been scheduled for the case.
Last year’s Virginia Supreme Court ruling on the pickup truck came a day after a U.S. Supreme Court decision that limited states’ powers to award vehicles, money and other items connected to illicit activities to the agencies that investigated them. But the Virginia decision about Hall and Haga’s truck turned on different issues than the federal case.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Timbs v. Indiana centered on the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition of excessive punishment. The federal justices said that the seizure of Timbs’ Land Rover was disproportionate to his conviction for dealing what The New York Times reported was $225 worth of heroin.
In the Virginia case, Haga, who represented Hall in fighting the forfeiture, did not raise Eighth Amendment issues. Instead, Haga argued that merely driving to and from a drug deal, and Hall’s sale of what Haga said was $60 of pills from the truck, was not enough to merit a forfeiture.
Earlier in the truck’s saga, in 2017 in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Judge Robert Turk agreed with Haga that the truck should not be forfeited. But the commonwealth’s attorney’s office appealed Turk’s ruling, leading to last year’s Virginia Supreme Court decision.
Reacting last year to the Virginia ruling, and again in his lawsuit against the town, Haga said that Hall’s truck had nothing to do with drug-dealing. Hall bought the truck with a settlement that Haga secured after Hall’s father’s death.
Soon after buying the truck, Hall sold oxycodone to a police informant. In 2017, Hall pleaded guilty to distributing a Schedule II drug and was sentenced to serve seven months behind bars.
Then at the start of 2018, with the forfeiture case under appeal, Hall sold the truck to Haga to support Hall’s pregnant girlfriend and their young child, according to Haga’s lawsuit. Haga wrote in the lawsuit that he sent the prosecutor’s office a letter saying that he planned to buy the truck and got no reply.
Haga did not respond Friday to a message seeking comment. Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt wrote in an email that she had no comment on the case. And Christiansburg spokeswoman Melissa Powell wrote in an email that the town would have no comment beyond the response filed in court seeking the dismissal of Haga’s lawsuit.
