Two city council and two school board seats will be on the May 5 ballot in Radford, and it’s possible all will be filled by newcomers.
One potential new face, Chamber of Commerce board President Onassis Burress, says he plans to run for council.
Meanwhile, Councilman Rob Gropman and school board members Joe Hester and Adam DeVries said they will not be running again this year. Longtime councilman Dick Harshberger said he is still undecided on whether he will seek a fourth term.
Gropman — elected to the board in 2016 — posted on Facebook in early January that he would not be seeking a second term, because he couldn’t “commit to another four-year term to serve Radford at this time.” Rather, Gropman wrote in his post that he will be serving city through economic investment.
“My partners and I will be joining the hardworking business community here in Radford. Instead of lofty rhetoric, we will invest real dollars, time and energy and take the calculated risk, just like all of the other Radford businesses before us. Economic development has always been a focal point of my agenda and it is very exciting that now I actually will become a player in that arena. Part of my decision rests on the need to make sure that our investment in Radford is a success,” Gropman wrote.
He didn’t mention the business in which he’s involved on Facebook, but told The Roanoke Times he’s one of the owners of Long Way Brewing. Local financial advisor Keith Weltens has been heading the project the past few years but could not be reached for comment to discuss when the brewery located at the former Seventh-day Adventist Church on Second Street will be opening. He’s previously told The Roanoke Times it will be sometime this year.
Gropman — also a regional supervisor for a coin operated amusement company Venco Business Solutions — said being the only conservative on the council was at times difficult.
“Being the only conservative was disheartening at times but was not an issue in my decision. As everyone knows I did not shy away from stating what I thought,” Gropman said.
He did not support the 6-cent real estate tax hike council passed last spring, instead pushing for a smaller increase. However, he did say he supports the amphitheater study council recently approved as he’s always been a big proponent for growth in the city.
Gropman said serving on council has been one of the highlights of his career, and he’s not shutting the door on serving again in the future.
Burress said he plans on running for council and is in the process of filling out the necessary paperwork. He said he will be filing as an independent.
Burress said one of his main focuses would be helping local businesses flourish and finding ways to incentivize local property owners to spruce up some of the more rundown commercial buildings around the city.
“I have some ideas, but I also think it’s important to listen to our citizens and hear some of what they’d like to see as well,” he said.
Regarding the school board election, retired teacher Hester and attorney DeVries will step away after each served one term .
Hester, who worked in the city’s schools from 1995-2015, said he has a “bucket list” of things he’d like to pursue including writing, being more involved with his church, spending time with family and traveling. He said he hopes some potential candidates looking to serve the school system with “good intentions” come forward in the near future. He also said he wouldn’t rule out running again in the future.
DeVries wrote in an email that his job as attorney often requires him to travel, so he felt he couldn’t give the board position the attention it needed. He said he will likely not run again in the future but hopes to serve the city in other capacities.
Both said they were proud of helping the school system meet all state and federal accreditation benchmarks, as well as getting the ball rolling on updating the city’s aging schools.
Current school board Chair Lee Slusher shared some words on Hester’s and DeVries’ time on the board.
“Both men have been integral parts of a wonderful working relationship within our board. We are a diverse group, but work well together professionally. I so appreciate their work and wish them well,” she wrote in an email.
Slusher wrote she’d like to see candidates run who “understand that we are policy makers that determine the direction or vision for our schools. It is not for someone with a personal agenda. An effective member is a good listener, pragmatic, forthright, and committed to what’s best for all children.”
General Registrar Tracy Howard said he’s had a few inquiries from people interested in running this May, but nobody has turned in the necessary paperwork, which includes signatures from 125 certified voters.
The deadline is 7 p.m. on March 3.
