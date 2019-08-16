WILLIS — “Whew, it’s getting warm in here!”
The air conditioning fought with the steam-injected ovens at Big Indian Farm Artisan Bakery on a recent Friday afternoon. But owner and head baker Adrienne Davis shook her head and kept putting in fresh dough and pulling out crusty loaves.
The 40-year-old former ER nurse has only been at this since 2017, but at a pace of about 500 loaves a week — not counting the pastries, bagels, hamburger buns, scones and more — the business is growing like a sourdough starter in a summer-warmed window.
And there was one of those starters on a table nearby, rising quickly as she talked about developing a farm-based business on 72 acres of pasture on Big Indian Creek in Floyd County.
That starter, a miraculous mix of flour and water, would leaven batches for the following week that Davis’ husband, Earl White, would slice on a big machine, bag, label and deliver. Every week, he winds through Indian Valley on his way to nearly a dozen restaurants and businesses in Floyd, Blacksburg and Roanoke.
The family, including the couple’s three children, moved to this rural idyll three years ago after discovering it through music. Both Davis and White are old-time musicians — he on fiddle and she on guitar. The region’s ubiquitous music festivals brought them through here.
And when the family saw this farm, they knew it was the place, Davis said. But jobs are scarce this far out.
“I knew I wanted to do something where I could work from home,” she said.
Davis had recently become obsessed with fixing sourdough for her family, and was spending a lot of time baking.
“It’s really important to me that all the grains we eat are organic and, definitely, the sourdough process, it just makes the bread so much better for you,” she said. “I was making bread every day. Three boys didn’t even put a dent into it.”
So White suggested she try doing it for a living.
“And so I said, ‘Let’s do that,’ and it took off,” according to Davis. They built a small bakery with views of the pastures behind their farmhouse.
To build the business, Davis drew on her experience working in health food stores in the Pacific Northwest and lessons learned growing up in Wisconsin, where her parents ran their own construction business.
Now she supplies nearly a dozen restaurants and cafes, as well as selling bread and pastries at the Blacksburg and Floyd farmers markets. And the list of buyers is still growing.
When the largest freshman class in Virginia Tech history starts school on Aug. 26, they will find Big Indian Farm bread at the Owens Food Court, where it’s been served since late last year.
“Big Indian Farm’s breads are delicious!” Robyn Furey, shop leader at the “Farms” location in Owens, wrote in a message.
“They have a soft, chewy interior texture and great crust,” Furey wrote. “The sesame semolina is my favorite. At Farms, we grill the bread for our popular panini sandwiches. The students love them!”
It’s a similar story at the Floyd Country Store, where the cafe started offering Big Indian Farm bread for its sandwiches last spring.
“When we ask people if they want Pepperidge Farm sourdough or local, most people pick local,” kitchen manager Lora Slusher said. “We sell so much of it, it goes pretty quick.”
To meet demand, Slusher said the cafe has doubled its weekly order from four to eight loaves.
Local is the key word. Davis said she uses a lot of whole grain flours from North Carolina and Virginia. Their characteristics differ from standard flours, she said. Stone ground grains soak up a lot more water than flours produced in commercial roller mills.
Her process takes its cue from the long — perhaps millennia-old — tradition of leavening bread with wild yeasts and microorganisms grown in fermented flour and water that bakers call a “starter.” The process uses no commercial yeast. From start to finish, each loaf takes three days to make and is handled several times during mixing, rising, folding, shaping and baking.
Although an ancient process developed through trial and error, using the system in a retail business requires precision and an understanding of chemistry, physics and thermodynamics. The bread, Davis said, benefits a lot from controlling dough temperatures, for example.
Those aspects appeal to the scientific side of her personality, she said. And developing the recipes and making the loaves satisfies her creative drive.
“The good thing about it is you can make a really delicious product, you can eat it, and then you can do it again,” she said.
And again. And again.
Pass the butter.