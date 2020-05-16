Law enforcement is investigating the discovery of a body along a stream bank, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
Deputies came to the 4900 block of Indian Valley Road just after noon Saturday for a call about a death investigation.
Along with rescue crews and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a body near a river.
“It is uncertain if this individual is the same as the recently reported missing party from Floyd County,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The statement was an apparent reference to last week’s report of a missing man in Floyd County, who was last seen on Indian Valley Road, which extends into both counties.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said then that Terry Gene Young, 49, who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was on daily medications, had been missing for several days.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the medical examiner’s office had taken possession of the body.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.