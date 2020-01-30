BLACKSBURG — Town residents are receiving their annual vehicle license bills, but the notices contain an error: They say the due date to pay is Jan. 18, 2019.
Blacksburg’s Director of Finance Susan Kaiser said there’s no need for town residents to be alarmed as the correct due date is still about a month out, on Feb. 28 of this year.
Kaiser said the error happened when staff inadvertently used stock paper that had an example date - and that was not changed to the right one.
Kaiser said what also contributed to the error was the recent death of a long-time employee who typically worked on the vehicle license tax bills.
“A lot of employees picked up the slack trying to get the bills out and nobody noticed it was on the wrong bill printing,” Kaiser said, adding that almost all of the approximately 15,000 bills had been processed for mailing by the time the error was noticed.
The bills were mailed out during the first week of the new year, Kaiser said.
Kaiser is directing residents confused about their bill to the town’s website, www.blacksburg.gov, for the correct due date information. She said they can also call the town’s billing staff for clarification.
Kaiser, however, said the town imposes no late fees for the vehicle license tax.
Blacksburg residents who own cars of trucks that weigh less than 10,000 pounds pay an annual vehicle license tax of $25. The tax for motorcycles is $12.50.
Owners of trucks that weigh more than 10,000 pounds pay different fees depending on the weight range their vehicle falls in. The annual fees for trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds range from as low as $35 to as high as $837.50.
