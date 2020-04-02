The Blacksburg Transit is suspending fares and implementing rear door boarding where possible, according to an announcement from the town Thursday.
The fare suspension marks the latest adjustment in BT services amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Last week, the BT system enacted measures limiting total passengers to nine on Blacksburg buses and to four on the Christiansburg routes and the Warm Hearth service. BT Access, a door-to-door paratransit service, is limiting access to just one passenger and a personal care attendant, if authorized.
The town is asking current monthly pass holders to contact BT at btransit@blacksburg.gov.
Information on BT's spring 2020 service can be found at www.ridebt.org/spring-2020-service.
The move from BT also comes as Valley Metro in Roanoke has decided to lift fares until April 24 as part of an effort to promote safe practice
