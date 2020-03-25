The Blacksburg Transit is limiting the number of bus passengers to nine as part of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The latest measure, which the town announced Wednesday, also limits the number of passengers on BT's smaller vehicles to four.
BT Access, a door-to-door paratransit service, will only allow one passenger at a time - and one personal care attendant, if authorized. BT Access is specifically for persons with temporary or permanent disabilities and who meet criteria set under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"This is just one of the precautions we are taking, including additional cleaning of the buses and social distancing within BT facilities," reads a town announcement.
The town is urging riders to use its buses for essential trips only and to not ride a bus if they feel sick.
Blacksburg and Christiansburg also announced Wednesday that they are extending the closures of each of their recreation and aquatic centers until April 30.
Another measure the towns and Montgomery County took last week was closing their government facilities to the public. As for meetings of their governing bodies, the public is encouraged to follow the events using online streams.
