The Blacksburg Transit is limiting the number of bus passengers to nine as part of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The latest measure, which the town announced Wednesday, also limits the number of passengers on BT's smaller vehicles to four.
BT Access, a door-to-door paratransit service, will only allow one passenger at a time - and one personal care attendant, if authorized. BT Access is specifically for persons with temporary or permanent disabilities and who meet criteria set under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
And, in Roanoke, Valley Metro plans to make riding the bus free from Friday until April 24 as a way to promote safe practice.
The date on which fares will resume is “subject to change based on conditions,” Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said Wednesday. “We want to encourage social distancing in order to protect GRTC [Greater Roanoke Transit Co.] staff and the traveling public.”
Blacksburg Transit, in a town announcement, included: "This is just one of the precautions we are taking, including additional cleaning of the buses and social distancing within BT facilities."
The town is urging riders to use its buses for essential trips only and to not ride a bus if they feel sick.
Valley Metro officials, in consultation with representatives of the employee union, also established a new policy under which passengers will enter through the front of the bus and exit through the rear door. That’s also effective Friday.
Valley Metro will continue to accommodate riders with disabilities, such as wheelchair users who need a lift that’s available at only the front door to get on and off.
Holders of discount passes can ride for free with everyone else during the fare-free period and preserve the value of their passes, officials said. Valley Metro intends to give new passes to holders of seven-day and 31-day passes, even if their passes have already been partially used.
Exchanges will begin Friday at the Campbell Court ticket window. Valley Metro asks those who surrender their existing passes to not activate their new passes until after the fare-free period ends.
Hours of service and routes will remain the same. The Smart Way Express was discontinued, but the Smart Way Bus continues to connect the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Officials estimated that not collecting the fare will cost the system revenue of $5,600 per service day. Price expects to receive an allotment of money from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to offset the revenue loss, Assistant City Manager Sherman Stovall said.
Staff writer Jeff Sturgeon contributed to this report.
