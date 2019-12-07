BLACKSBURG — The Town Council is set to decide this month whether to approve another project that is expected to further reshape the downtown.
On the council’s Tuesday night agenda is a proposal from the Virginia Tech Foundation to build a six-story building with a gross floor area of 250,000 square feet on a shopping center property between Prices Fork Road and Turner, Gilbert and North Main streets. It would be the tallest downtown building at close to 100 feet.
The project, which the town Planning Commission is recommending for approval, calls for the demolitions of the old Buffalo Wild Wings building and the structure that currently houses a Five Guys restaurant and the Blacksburg Wine Lab.
Titled the Gilbert Street mixed-use project, the building is slated to house retail, restaurant and office space for Tech-affiliated uses. The structure will also include a rooftop terrace.
One of the items council is slated to vote on is a conditional use permit request to allow for a building measuring up to 100 feet.
Buildings in Blacksburg’s downtown commercial district are generally held to a 60-foot height limit, but council opened the door to exceptions earlier this year when it approved a permitting process that developers could take advantage of to try to exceed that limit.
Some council members have raised questions about whether the building’s size presents too big and too quick of a leap for the town. Others say the project’s scope is still surprising, but that it gets some points for the retail and office uses it promises to bring.
“The scale of that building is going to be bigger than anything we’ll have. I’m a little concerned about what the impact will be,” Councilwoman Susan Mattingly said.
Mattingly, however, said she likes the proposed incorporation of mixed commercial uses.
“It can bring vibrancy to the town,” said Mattingly, who’s also the executive director of downtown Blacksburg’s historic Lyric Theatre. “The reality is the town is growing.”
Councilman John Bush, who voted against the allowance of permit requests for 100-foot buildings, said he has somewhat softened his stance against the proposed building height. He said he thinks the town, with decent design and reason, can have taller buildings.
Bush said he still has some concerns about the 100-foot building allowance possibly being too far of a leap.
“But I guess we’ll judge that on an individual basis,” he said.
Bush, however, said he still has issues with other parts of the project, such as the fact that a Tech-affiliated development will yet again take away commercial land. He said that’s a problem for him, in part, because of the fact that foundation properties are allowed by the state to pay reduced property taxes.
“It’s essentially a Tech building in the middle of our downtown, and I don’t like that,” he said.
The project was most recently discussed by all of council during a work session meeting this past Tuesday. One topic that dominated the discussion was the development’s impact on the historic St. Luke and Odd Fellows Hall, the only remaining structure from the old African-American community of New Town.
Another item the council will consider is a memorandum of agreement between CS Shopping Center LLC — a Tech Foundation company — the Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation and the town. The agreement establishes conditions that CS Shopping Center promises to meet.
Among those conditions is that the CS Shopping Center, at its expense, agrees to work with the museum and cultural foundation to develop and erect a wall-mounted plaque or other written tribute to the history of Odd Fellows and New Town. The tribute would be located on the new building’s first-floor public lobby.
Town officials have also asked that the Tech Foundation promise that no new structures be added between the new building and the Odd Fellows property.
Mattingly said that additional request aims to ensure that future Tech administrations don’t make further changes that could adversely impact Odd Fellows.
“That building is representative to the old African-American neighborhood of New Town, which was a product of when the Emancipation Proclamation happened,” Bush said. “All of that African-American history and community is gone, except for that building.”
Other items related to the project that council must separately consider include an amendment to the North End special signage district — for future tenant needs — and a 4,085-square-foot right-of-way vacation along Gilbert Street.
The right-of-way vacation will provide some space for the building itself, but also green space and sidewalks.
In return for the right-of-way vacation, the Tech Foundation will dedicate to Blacksurg an equally sized space located between Prices Fork and Odd Fellows.
Tuesday night’s council meeting will take place inside the Blacksburg Municipal Building at 300 S. Main St.
The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.
