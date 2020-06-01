A protest in Blacksburg of the death of George Floyd in police custody last week in Minneapolis has ended peacefully Monday afternoon.
Several hundred now gathering at and marching toward Burruss Hall. https://t.co/J5V1jNsJ9h pic.twitter.com/gJsrIVg63B— henri gendreau (@henrigendreau) June 1, 2020
Now closer to 300 people marching down South Main Street in Blacksburg. pic.twitter.com/u9c4HWguca— henri gendreau (@henrigendreau) June 1, 2020
Probably 200+ demonstrators in Blacksburg marching today against police brutality and systemic racism. #GeorgeFloyd #BLM pic.twitter.com/Gr6vko7qzm— henri gendreau (@henrigendreau) June 1, 2020
Maybe they will act like they have some sense and not let the kooks and thugs into the fray.
If you want to bad behavior you need to come around on a Saturday night after a football game.
