Blacksburg native Matt Gentry started his journalism career 40 years ago as a delivery boy for the long-defunct Blacksburg Sun newspaper.
Today his photographs document some of the most important news events in the New River and Roanoke valleys for The Roanoke Times.
From June 10 to Aug. 21, the Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Center is featuring Gentry’s work with a career retrospective. The exhibit will feature Gentry’s news and feature photographs and his collection of artifacts showcasing the history of newsgathering in Southwest and Central Virginia.
Gentry summed up the theme of his career with one word: “Change,” he said.
When he started in photojournalism, the work day revolved around color slides and contact sheets. Now Gentry files digital photo galleries from a laptop in the field. Over the years, visual storytelling has had to adapt from the next-day pace of print to the immediacy of online.
Through it all, Gentry said the purpose of photojournalism has remained constant: documenting the lives and events important to the communities he serves.
The gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Museum Executive Director Rhonda Morgan said social distancing measures will be in place.
For more information, visit blacksburgmuseum.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.