Blacksburg Town Council unanimously approved the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, but town management plans to make adjustments to it over the next several months to reflect revenue changes caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Manager Marc Verniel said the budget council passed on a 7-0 vote is a placeholder.
“It was put together back in January, February, when the economy was in a very different place,” Verniel told council during a meeting Tuesday. The town will “make changes as we need to moving into the new fiscal year,” he said.
The approved budget is $90.8 million – about $380,000 higher than the current year’s budget. When excluding capital projects and debt service, however, the town’s newly approved budget is 5.3% higher than the current year’s budget.
Of the entire budget, $39.9 million is for the general fund that pays for day-to-day functions such as general government administration and police. A key source for the general fund is money from meals, lodging and sales taxes, each of which have been expected to take hits due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The council, on another 7-0 vote, also approved water and sewer rate increases that will raise the average monthly utility bill by $1.33.
The new rates raise the total fixed monthly water and sewer charges of $5.90 by 30 cents. The increases raise the per 1,000 gallon water rate of $7.20 by 10 cents and the per 1,000 gallon sewer rate of $6.02 by 7 cents.
The proposed utility rate increases are, in part, tied to the renovation of the NRV Regional Water Authority’s treatment plant, a facility that serves Blacksburg, Montgomery County, Christiansburg and Virginia Tech.
