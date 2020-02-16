BLACKSBURG — The town is looking at significantly increasing the number of so-called “contributing structures” in its historic district, an area just east of the Virginia Tech campus that includes a number of downtown blocks.
The proposal, among other things, also calls for a few changes to the historic district’s regulations to provide more clarity on the decision-making for proposed signage and redevelopment plans.
Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said the town’s continued growth has prompted it to raise the attention toward the preservation of its historic sections.
“It deserves our support for sure,” she said, noting that the town Planning Commission backed the recommendations on a 6-1 vote. “It’s easy to understand why it’s important to accommodate growth, but also preserve our history.”
The contributing structures to be added total 38 properties, according to town documents.
Historic district properties must follow a set of conditions whenever their owners seek to make changes to the properties. For work such as the replacement of siding or a roof, the owners must show their plans to a board for review.
While the board’s recommendations for those kinds of jobs are not binding, Hager-Smith said the compliance rate is relatively high.
“What is interesting to know is over about 15 years of them being in existence, they’ve had 95% compliance with those suggestions,” she said, adding that the board is basically providing free advice to those looking to make improvements to their properties.
Repainting jobs, interior alterations and the planting of grass, trees and shrubs are among the activities exempt from review.
The historic district’s contributing structures do have to meet some conditions that non-contributing properties — which are still within the district’s boundaries — aren’t required to follow.
Demolitions of contributing structures must be reviewed and approved.
The board must also review and approve the redevelopment of a site that either contains a contributing structure or previously contained such a property that ended up being razed, demolished or relocated.
Property owners can appeal the board’s rejection of a proposed demolition by taking the matter to town council and then to circuit court if the elected body rejects the appeal.
There is, however, an ultimate way to demolish a historic district structure if the appeals fail. The owner can put the property up for sale and then demolish it if they fail to sell it within 12 months.
Blacksburg established its historic district in 1999.
The 38 properties proposed for addition were recommended by past surveys. The town has found that those structures contribute to the overall historic and architectural significance of the district, according to the ordinance document.
Despite the touted benefits of being in the district, some of the property owners whose structures are being considered for addition as contributing structures have voiced opposition to the measure.
One of those opponents is Bruce Wicker, who owns the property at 508 Lee St., which is being considered for addition.
Wicker, in a correspondence with the commission, wrote that he’s against the concept of a historic district.
“It seems to be a concept created out of fear that ‘our small-town character’ would be lost if high-rise apartments and fast food restaurants replaced our single-family houses,” he said. “But I assume zoning laws would prevent this anyway, and it seems to me that neighborhoods naturally evolve to contain the best-use structures that the times and the demand of the people, i.e. the market, support.”
His point of view comes from someone who came to Blacksburg just over five decades ago as a student, he wrote. When friends he met all those decades ago visit, they have a tough time recognizing anything in town, he wrote.
“Blacksburg has already vastly changed, and because of this change, it’s already lost the character it had,” he wrote. “And I say it needs to be free to continue to change in a coherent way guided by the master plan without the historic district and by the zoning controls within which property owners are free to design appropriate structures.”
