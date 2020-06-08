Blacksburg and Christiansburg plan to go ahead with their July 4 firework shows, but the neighboring towns have cancelled the remainder of their other Independence Day festivities out of precaution, according to a joint announcement Monday.
“Fireworks provide an opportunity for residents to celebrate the Fourth of July while still maintaining healthy practices,” the announcement reads. “Both localities encourage residents to enjoy the displays with their families and with proper social distancing. Most importantly, individuals are asked to stay home if sick.”
Blacksburg’s fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. from the old Blacksburg High School property on Patrick Henry Drive. Fireworks can also be viewed from the Food Lion shopping plaza on the corner of Patrick Henry Drive and N. Main Street
Christiansburg’s show will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. from a property off of Peppers Ferry Road. That display will be visible from the New River Valley Mall and Walmart parking lots, but the town is encouraging residents who plan to travel to those locations to remain in or near their vehicles.
The two towns are also encouraging residents who plan to watch the fireworks to try to view the shows from their homes if possible.
Christiansburg plans to reschedule the show to July 5 in the event of rain. Blacksburg has no plans to reschedule its event if it rains.
While its fireworks show is slated to go on, Blacksburg has canceled its annual parade and music festivities. Christiansburg cancelled its annual downtown festival.
The announcement from the towns comes as both, along with Montgomery County, are set to soon reopen their government facilities and recreational facilities.
The Montgomery County Government Center in Christiansburg, the Blacksburg Municipal Building and Christiansburg Town Hall will each reopen on June 15, but social distancing measures will remain in place. Each locality will also require face coverings per the state’s Executive Order 63.
The Blacksburg community and aquatic centers and Christiansburg’s recreation and aquatic centers will also reopen on June 15, but under adjusted hours and operations by appointment only.
Only lap swimming and some limited programming will be allowed at the towns’ aquatic centers. The state does not currently allow recreational swimming and use of the slides and other water features.
Playgrounds, outdoor basketball courts and shelters in Montgomery County and its two towns reopened Monday.
