BLACKSBURG — Bill Green and his family have been living with history of two of the area’s earliest families for the past 20 years.
In a few weeks, they will give that up when they put their log house built by Blacksburg’s founding family on the market.
The 1786 John Black House was constructed where Eggleston Hall stands on what is now the Virginia Tech campus and moved in 1962 by Virginia Tech administrator Howard L. Price to a Prices Fork spot known as “Lover’s Leap.” Price descended from the German Price pioneers who settled the area in the mid-1700s.
“When we moved here from the West Coast 30 years ago, I told my wife I wanted to live in an antebellum house,” Green said. “Well, this house was built way before the Civil War. John Black began construction before the British officially gave up the colonies.”
Green says the John Black House is the second oldest in the Blacksburg area, behind 1776 Smithfield Plantation. It’s also one of the oldest in the county, although historian April Martin says the old tavern at Fort Vause in Shawsville and the Woods-Grubb brick home on Catawba Road are likely older.
The John Black house’s history begins in 1772, when Black’s father, Samuel Black of Augusta County, bought 600 acres of land in Draper’s Meadow (now Blacksburg) for his sons, John and William. He purchased the land from William Ingles, whose wife, Mary Draper Ingles, refused to live in Draper’s Meadow again after being kidnapped by Shawnee Indians and marched to Ohio before she escaped.
According to a family history written by John Black descendant Ellen Taylor McDonald, the land was divided evenly between John and his brother William, with John receiving what is now Virginia Tech’s central campus. John took possession of the wilderness land, and with the help of an enslaved servant, built a house by day and took turns watching for Indians at night, according to McDonald’s 1979 history.
As soon as the log cabin was finished in August 1777, Black returned to Augusta County, married Jane Alexander, and settled into domestic life for a year or two before Indians swooped down and burned his house. According to the family history, Jane and their infant spent the night in a nearby hollow tree with John standing guard. In the morning, he took his family back to the Staunton area until he could rebuild – which turned out to be almost nine years. The Revolutionary War intervened.
Black served with General William Campbell and was one of the heroes at the Battle of King’s Mountain, the turning point of the war. He returned to his land at the war’s end in 1781 and started rebuilding. The present house took five years to construct in the I-house, center-hall style with two rooms upstairs and two down, plus an outside kitchen, spring house, smoke house, and cabin for the cook. By this time, William Preston’s 1776 Smithfield Plantation was up and raising neighborhood standards for quality housing.
“The Black house was still a log house, but he later covered it over with clapboard,” Green said. “Logs seemed pioneer. Everybody who could afford it hid their logs. When Solitude was built [around an earlier log cabin] in 1851, the Blacks had to keep up, so they added Greek revival pillars and a porch like Solitude’s.”
Green, an industrial design professor at Virginia Tech’s College of Architecture and Urban Studies, says he purchased antique tools Black would have used to build the house just to understand the experience. Green likes old things. He drives vintage vehicles, collects old telephones, razors, and plastic things. His antique tools include a broad ax for squaring logs and an adze for hewing logs. Green can point to the marks left by John’s ax on the exposed logs in his house.
John Black and his wife had 12 children in that house. When their son Charles took over, the older couple moved into the brick kitchen building. All of John’s other sons moved west, including William Black, who laid out and contributed the 16 blocks that became Blacksburg. One of William’s few stipulations was that his brother John be a town trustee for life.
Son Charles’ three youngest children lived in the house all their lives: Edward, John, and Nannie. Edward, a widower, fought in the Civil War and was taken prisoner for a few months. In 1875, the trio sold 80 acres of their farm to Virginia Tech for $10,000 and the university grew around them. When the last Black, Edward, died in 1912, Tech bought his house and the remaining land.
“The John Black house was actually moved twice,” Green said. “The first time, maybe 1927, it was moved 200 feet back to what is now Owens Dining Hall parking lot. Faculty lived there. Then in 1962, when the university decided to demolish it, assistant buildings and grounds Superintendent Howard Price purchased the building, dismantled it, and reassembled the structure on Lover’s Leap above the New River, using a numbering system to ensure each piece went back into its original place.
“It took about five years to build and five to reassemble it,” Green said. “The Prices added a sort of greenhouse and a whole new wing with a modern kitchen, deck, study, bathroom, master bedroom.”
The Prices furnished the home with early American antiques and showed it off at frequent dinner parties. Virginia Tech students continued to frequent Lover’s Leap overlook.
“I have happy memories of the house,” said Jennifer Kellinger, the Prices’ granddaughter. “My sister and I would help serve dinners at the parties. We enjoyed being out there.”
Green kept the new wing, but removed the greenhouse and remodeled the porch to resemble an earlier photo. He scraped off layers of old paint to discover an interesting green hue that he and wife Joyce Nakamura replicated on the Greek key style window trim. Contractor Eric Akers has repaired logs, restored weak floorboards, stabilized the deck, and generally refreshed the place. Everywhere they find traces of the former owners.
“This house has a zillion kinds of wood – poplar, red oak, white oak, and walnut – all in the same floor,” Green said. “Mr. Price salvaged pieces of old buildings around campus. The railing, the dinner bell, the columns came from Virginia Tech. Even the stone for his tombstones came from Tech buildings.”
Yes, tombstones. Howard and Virginia Price remain at the beloved homeplace, buried in a grove on the 13-acre property. Green mentions this a bit wistfully.
“I never imagined I’d sell this place,” he said. “But my wife and daughter are not crazy about living in the woods, and it does take some upkeep.”
Green wants to sell the property for “in the vicinity of $300,000.” He hopes to find a potential owner who will appreciate the history of the 234-year-old house and keep it up.
