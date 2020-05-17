Businesses in Blacksburg and Christiansburg began the first phase of a gradual reopening plan after two months of being largely shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some nonessential businesses reopened Friday under modified restrictions set in place by the governor.
Back in business
Matt Gentry
Matt Gentry is a Blacksburg native and Roanoke Times, New River Bureau Photographer based in Christiansburg.
