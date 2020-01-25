The Auburn Hills Golf Club will remain a golf course, for now.
The Riner-based club announced via a Facebook post last week that it has called off the plans to auction the property in the spring.
“The change is because we were working with various parties for a purchase, and when the sale did not materialize it did not allow enough time to work with the realtor to figure out all the details for an effective auction,” the club said on Facebook. “We welcome you and look forward to seeing you!”
Although the club’s Facebook post states that it will remain for sale, owner Danny Thompson said in an interview Friday that the course currently doesn’t appear to have serious suitors to buy it for any usage.
“We got a couple, but I don’t know how serious they are,” he said.
The future of the course fell into doubt last summer when Thompson said that he would auction the property unless members of the community pledged to buy at least 98 of 140 shares in the property. Each of the shares were valued at $10,000.
Thompson has owned the course with his wife, Martha Thompson, since 2016 when they bought it under a firm called Tee Up LLC.
Although Montgomery County property records list the course’s most recent sale price as $744,242, Danny Thompson said he really bought the course for about $880,000 at auction when factoring in all equipment.
While club membership is said to have increased since the Thompsons bought the property roughly four years ago, the owners have previously said the challenge has been paying off the debt on the course while also needing the funds to make routine and necessary capital improvements.
The Thompsons have been paying $109,000 a year toward a note on the course, they have said.
The owners said last year that a successful sale of the shares would have cleared the debt and provided the financial cushion needed to keep the property a golf course.
Thompson said on Friday that he’s been able to make capital improvements.
Thompson firt got involved in the course’s ownership in 2013 when he and Philip Nolen — under a firm called Fore LLC — bought the course for $1 million. Prior to that partnership, the course was under another company headed by John Sutherland.
