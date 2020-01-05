The owners of the Auburn Hills Golf Club in Riner say that they plan to put the property up for auction at some point in the spring.
“I tried to keep it a golf course,” owner Danny Thompson said Friday. “But we didn’t get enough shares sold.”
Thompson, who owns the course with his wife, announced in August that they would auction it unless members of the community pledged to buy at least 98 of the 140 shares in the property by early September.
The shares were each worth $10,000.
While membership is said to have increased since the Thompsons bought the property in 2016, the owners said the challenge has been paying off the debt on the course while also needing the funds to make routine capital improvements.
Thompson said last year that a successful sale of the shares would have cleared the debt and provided the financial cushion needed to keep the property a golf course.
Thompson said that he would have turned over management of the property to a board of directors had the shares sale resulted in him owning less than 10% of the total shares.
The Thompsons have been paying $109,000 a year toward a note on the course, Danny Thompson said.
Thompson on Friday couldn’t provide an exact date for the spring auction. He said that Roanoke-based Woltz & Associates Inc. will handle it.
The Thompsons — under a firm called Tee Up LLC — bought the course for $744,242 during the summer of 2016.
Thompson first got involved in the course’s ownership in 2013 when he and Phillip Nolen — under a firm called Fore LLC — bought the course for $1 million.
Prior to that partnership, the course was under another company headed by John Sutherland.
