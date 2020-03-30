The absence of thousands of students is leading government officials to worry about incorrect U.S. Census information that could impact local funding.
Blacksburg and Montgomery County officials are reminding Virginia Tech students and their parents to respond to the census — and provide accurate information about where they live most of the year.
The recent push from the local governments comes as Tech and Radford University, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, are in the midst of running their coursework online, a move that has kept thousands of students away from both the main campus and the town of Blacksburg and city of Radford, as the decennial population count process is underway.
“I believe we’ll recover, but if that census information is not correctly filled out, we will suffer for the next decade if we undercount the student population,” Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said in an interview earlier this month. “That includes everything. That includes road money, veterans program that welcome vets back to the Virginia Tech campus … all of that is affected if we don’t get an accurate count.”
Funding Blacksburg receives from some programs under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are tied to census statistics.
While the amounts vary each year due to Congress, the town has over the past few years received about $500,000 annually in Community Development Block Grant funds and $600,000 in HOME funds, said Matt Hanratty, the assistant to the Blacksburg town manager.
Part of the CDBG funds cover energy efficiency upgrades and provide emergency funding for needs such as the installation of a handicap ramp or the immediate repair of utilities.
The town also uses the CDBG funds to support several local nonprofits with homeless intervention programs and to support some housing programs, Hanratty said. Blacksburg is currently using the housing programs in the Bennett Hill-Progress neighborhood to buy and rehabilitate homes and then sell them to low- to moderate-income households, he said.
One of the recent projects under the HOME program is Habitat for Humanity’s construction of seven townhomes to be sold to low- to moderate-income households.
Blacksburg officials over the years have attempted to tackle the issue of affordable housing.
The census also has a financial impact on Montgomery County.
The last census officially put Montgomery’s population at 94,392 — although the most recent estimate from the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service has a count of 100,073 for the county.
Once Montgomery’s population officially crosses the 100,000 mark, each of its constitutional officers will receive a salary bump from the state.
For example, Montgomery Sheriff Hank Partin earns a current annual salary of $119,252. The state-funded salary for a sheriff with both law enforcement and jail responsibilities is currently at $132,504 for localities with populations of 100,000 to 174,999.
Treasurer Helen St. Clair currently earns $98,157, but the state salary for her position is $119,201 under the next population bracket.
Here’s how the state salaries for the other constitutional officers change once the locality crosses the 100,000 population mark:
• Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt: $139,512 to $144,745;
• Clerk of the Circuit Court Erica Conner: $142,133 to $154,769;
• Commissioner of the Revenue Helen Royal: $107,286 to $119,201.
Blacksburg and Montgomery County have worked with Tech to push out key information to students and parents about the census. Among that is a page on the university’s site that raises the importance of an accurate census count and explains how students can provide the information.
“We have worked closely with the university on messaging and we’re sharing their content with our followers in hopes of reaching parents and students who may follow us as well,” Blacksburg Community Relations Manager Heather Browning said.
For more information: https://vtnews.vt.edu/articles/2020/03/unirel-census20200.html.
