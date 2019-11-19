A bomb threat cleared a doctor's office in Christiansburg on Tuesday morning but a police search found no explosives and business resumed after about an hour, a town news release said.

Town police were called just after 9 a.m. about a bomb threat at the Carilion Clinic Family Medicine facility in the 200 block of Roanoke Street, the news release said. Officers were told that there was a "suspicious phone call indicating a bomb threat."

The clinic was evacuated and officers assisted by dogs searched the building and its parking lot.

No bomb was found and the clinic reopened at about 10 a.m., the news release said.

Virginia State Police also searched another doctors' office, VelocityCare in the 400 block of Peppers Ferry Road NW, because it has a similar phone number to the Carilion Clinic facility, with just one digit different. Nothing suspicious was found at the VelocityCare site either, the news release said.

Besides Christiansburg and state police, town fire and rescue and Virginia Tech's K-9 unit helped with the response to the threat, the news release said.

