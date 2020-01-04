CHRISTIANSBURG — Chris Tuck’s last meeting as a Montgomery County supervisor was apropos.
After eight years of leading on major issues — at times following his own conviction versus party or majority opinion — Tuck found himself in a crowded board room Dec. 16. Hundreds of gun supporters pressured the supervisors to declare the county a Second Amendment sanctuary out of fears the now Democratic-controlled General Assembly will pass new gun restrictions.
Tuck, a Republican whose final board term ended as the new year started, did not acquiesce to the demand that night.
During a meeting that lasted more than five hours, Tuck was the decisive board voice that determined it would not vote to declare the sanctuary designation. Instead, it passed a resolution in support of the constitutional amendment.
Tuck said the county can’t supersede state law. He also said that he didn’t want such a designation to lead some local gun owners to mistakenly believe that they would be immune to state laws.
Tuck said he would have been easy for him to avoid controversy and just vote in favor of the sanctuary designation.
“But in my heart, I know it’s not the right thing to do,” he said.
Ending years of debate
More than anything else, Tuck’s successful push to get the board to sell the old Blacksburg high school and middle school properties will define his supervisor tenure.
The debate and contention over the fate of the two strategically-located, county-owned town properties had gone on for years between the supervisors, the town council and at times the county school board.
Tuck — supported by his three fellow board Republicans — went against calls in 2017 to sell the old high school site to the town, instead opting to sell it to a private developer. Tuck also led the same majority to sell the old town middle school site to a private developer as well.
On the old high school debacle, Tuck said he long ago made a promise to the school system to get as much money as possible on the sale of old county properties. He said he didn’t want to wait longer to sell the property to Blacksburg because the town’s offer at the time was lower than what other parties were offering for the property.
“I had a duty to the school board to get as much money as possible for the property,” he said. “That was a difficult vote. I grew up on Giles Road. I rode my bike on the track.
“Looking back, I’m really glad I made that decision. It worked out for everyone. I did not want to see that property turned into another property not being utilized in 15 to 20 years.”
Tuck’s comment on waiting 15 to 20 years is a reference to the old middle school site. The property is being redeveloped, but had been vacant since 2002.
Blacksburg Councilman John Bush said the town in the early 2010s seemed to have an agreement with the county on the middle school site redevelopment. Bush said the county, however, then decided to make a deal on the site with a firm headed by longtime developer Jeanne Stosser — a move Bush said the town learned about in the newspaper.
Bush said the town wanted to issue a request for proposal to attract a developer.
“It was just horrible politics, horrible way to treat the town and county citizens. I will never forgive Mr. Tuck for that,” Bush said. “We wanted to partner with them to get a developer that would work with the town and would be responsive to the town and what we envisioned for that property. ... He sold it to a developer that had sued the town twice. ... He didn’t have to do that. It was stick in our eye.”
Bush said he understands that the county wanted as much revenue as possible for its own needs, but the old middle school site was in a location critical to downtown Blacksburg’s development.
“To the town, it was a very specific property for how the downtown would be developing,” Bush said. “It was right in the middle of town. We cared very deeply about what happened to that.”
The roughly 20-acre site was ultimately sold in two pieces — one half in 2016 and the other half in 2017 to firms partnered by Stosser and Blacksburg attorney Jim Cowan. The town approved a rezoning last year and the site is now being prepped.
“It had been there for many years, it was one of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Montgomery County,” Tuck said about the old middle school site. “I thought it was important.”
For the old high school site, the town wanted the property so they could preserve it for recreation. The town and county, however, disagreed on the site’s price and the county ended up selling the 36-acre property for $3 million to a firm associated with the owners of Shelor Motor Mile.
“I don’t think they took us seriously when we told them we had other offers and that their bid was not competitive,” Tuck said.
Blacksburg council members at the time argued that the county wasn’t clear in its communication of other offers.
The fallout over the old high school created a rift between the town and county, prompting the town to flirt with the idea of becoming a city.
Ultimately, most of the town’s wishes for the site were fulfilled when the town council last year purchased two-thirds of the site from HS Development for $3.3 million — $2 million went toward the land itself and the rest went toward the costs of demolishing the old building and construction of infrastructure.
Taking other stands
The Blacksburg properties were not the only matters on which Tuck attracted attention.
He went against calls from Mountain Valley Pipeline opponents to vote down a permit for a natural gas tap in the Elliston area. On the gas tap, Tuck said he supported it because it will allow a section of Montgomery County to benefit from the controversial pipeline project — which is being built primarily to serve those in other states.
He went against widespread calls to raise the county’s tax rate in 2018 to help with teacher pay increases. Tuck has said the county should try to avoid burdening taxpayers and that the county should make efforts to live within its means as opposed to freely raising taxes whenever funding issues come up.
And although the matter never went to a vote, Tuck found himself at odds with the groups that represent Virginia’s treasurers and commissioners of the revenue when he led a proposal to turn those two elected constitutional office positions in the county into appointed jobs. It just so happened the two people in those offices were Democrats.
Tuck said he supported turning the treasurer and commissioner of the revenue into appointed jobs and consolidating the offices to save on costs.
During that debate, he also took issue with former Treasurer Richard Shelton’s handling of banking services and pursuit of county back taxes — duties Tuck argued could be done more effectively under the supervision of a county administrator.
Some of Tuck’s former colleagues say his stances on tough issues were a reflection of one of his biggest strengths, even if they didn’t always agree with him.
Democrat and former supervisors chairman Bill Brown, who served with Tuck between 2012 and 2015, said Tuck’s strengths were likely due to his background as a lawyer.
“He could take that analytical approach to things that sometimes we may not be thinking of,” Brown said. “He would think outside the box.”
Brown, who left the board in 2015, said he continued to talk regularly with Tuck, who calls Brown a mentor.
“The two terms he’s been on the board, everybody has not agreed with him all the time,” Brown said. “But I really believe he’s done a commendable job serving as a supervisor for Montgomery County. He’s certainly done a good job as a chairman.”
Said Stosser, the developer:
“Chris was passionate about his service to Montgomery County and the community. He is a conservative Republican who believes in a business approach. I did not always agree with Chris, but we had a good respect for one another. I admire anyone that spends the time it takes to do the job these folks take on.”
Numerous other elected officials did not return messages left by The Roanoke Times for comment.
From Blacksburg boy to Supreme Court case
Tuck, 52, grew up in Blacksburg.
His family also owned a farm in Walton — which is where he has resided since 1993. Most of Tuck’s old family farm is now a subdivision.
Tuck attended the old Blacksburg Middle School and Gateway Christian Academy for high school. He said he also spent summers in New York, the home of his mother’s previous and late husband Bill Cumbo.
Cumbo, an African-American who was a New York Police Department captain, was the son of renowned Harlem Renaissance cellist Marion Cumbo, who became Tuck’s adopted grandfather.
Tuck said his mother and Bill Cumbo met in New York but married in California during the 1950s due to the fact that interracial marriages in Virginia were illegal at the time. The couple had three children.
Tuck’s mother would later marry his father, Bill Tuck of Montgomery County.
Chris Tuck later graduated from West Virginia’s Concord University, which was Concord College at the time. He got his law degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School, which was several years ago renamed to Western Michigan University Cooley Law School.
After returning to Southwest Virginia in 1993 and passing the bar that same year, Tuck launched his own firm. He remains the sole lawyer at his Blacksburg-based firm.
“Nobody would hire me, so I opened up my own practice,” he said.
The firm, which does a considerable amount of criminal defense work, operates out of a small building tucked away behind some apartments on Triangle Street.
Visitors to Tuck’s office are immediately greeted by a painting of late President George H.W. Bush.
To the left of the Bush painting are a few framed photos of Tuck with former President Jimmy Carter.
And immediately across from the Carter photos are a pair of framed feathers, mementos for lawyers who appear before the Supreme Court for oral arguments.
Tuck, with the assistance of a major law firm with ties to the Kennedy family, went before the Supreme Court during the late 1990s where he managed to get a death row sentence reversed for Benjamin Lee Lilly.
Lilly played a part in the 1995 killing of Alex DeFilippis of Blacksburg.
“My client maintained he was not the trigger man,” Tuck said.
Tuck said the case hit him hard early in his legal career, to the degree that he almost quit the practice.
“When you do capital work, you have one job: keep your client alive,” he said. “I questioned my abilities at that point in time.”
While the Supreme Court unanimously reversed Lilly’s death row sentence, Lilly is serving life in prison without parole.
Every year, Lilly sends Tuck a Christmas card, one of which Tuck showed during a recent visit to his office.
Tuck, however, hasn’t forgotten about DeFilippis.
“Alex was a very bright, wonderful student,” Tuck said.
Entering — and leaving — elected politics
Tuck was elected to the District B supervisor seat in 2011.
“I always wanted to serve, and I thought the board of supervisors was a way to do that on a local level,” he said.
Tuck said he felt the board of supervisors was the right place for him. He could be more effective and stay true to himself on a locally-elected body, he said.
Tuck, who served as supervisors chairman from 2016 to 2018, announced about a year ago that he wouldn’t seek re-election.
He attributed his decision mostly to family reasons, including wanting to dedicate more time to his family’s property rental business.
But Tuck said that his time in office took an emotional toll on his wife and himself. He said the job often pulled him away from his family and sometimes even prompted his wife to worry about his safety.
Tuck said he’s aware that he’s been a regular target of criticism on social media. However, he said, he had to compartmentalize and remain professional, which included repeatedly telling his wife to ignore often false statements written about him.
Tuck held back tears as he looked back on some of his toughest moments in office.
“My wife has put up with hell,” he said. “Imagine somebody you love being attacked on the internet, and somebody you love then saying, ‘please don’t respond.’ ”
