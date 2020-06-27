Blacksburg’s Wheels and Wagons utility and fire truck parade toured the streets of Blacksburg Friday.
Due to pandemic precautions, the event visited neighborhoods instead of being held at First and Main shopping center as in years past. Delighted children and families — as well as some who were surprised — witnessed portions of the four-hour procession as it wove through town.
“It’s a fun event bringing smiles to the kid’s faces.” said Blacksburg Assistant Town Manager Steve Ross.
