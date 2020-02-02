FLOYD — Paul and Alicia Robertson know the power of faith and love and a community coming together.
“If we didn’t have people pray for us, we wouldn’t be here today,” Paul Robertson said recently, smiling at his wife across a table in the town’s Red Rooster Coffee.
Six months ago, the Robertsons — both in their 30s but with long histories of music and ministry among the region’s Pentecostal Holiness churches, and also well-connected to regional emergency response and local government circles — were badly injured in a head-on collision and became the center of an outpouring of prayer and support. Also hurt were Paul Robertson’s 4-year-old daughter Alaina, and Tanya Chandler McCoy, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the wreck.
Lee Sarver, pastor at Walton Pentecostal Holiness Church, where both Robertsons are leaders, recalled that on July 21, an emergency worker who attended the church called from the crash site in Floyd County and said to hurry to the hospital, “that it just didn’t look good at all.” Soon 50 or 60 people were praying in waiting rooms at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where the Robertsons arrived by helicopter.
That night, although Sarver had remained in Roanoke, another 150 or so people gathered at the Walton church in Montgomery County for a spontaneous prayer meeting to express hopes for the Robertsons’ survival, Sarver said.
Soon, prayer circles started at churches far and wide, Sarver said. As the Robertsons’ hospitalization continued for months, there were benefit gospel concerts and fundraisers and love offerings to help with out-of-pocket costs. There were T-shirts and bracelets with the “#RobertsonStrong” logo.
And Facebook updates posted by Paul Robertson’s aunt, Tammy Wilmoth, which chronicled in terms of religious praise the ups and downs of multiple surgeries and therapy programs, drew hundreds of sympathetic comments.
Now back on his feet, Paul Robertson said he was glad that people were inspired by the story of his family’s recovery. For many, he said, it seemed to renew their faith.
“I’ve led a lot of people to the Lord through Facebook,” Paul Robertson said with a grin.
Just married
In a series of recent interviews, conducted by phone, email and in person with Alicia Robertson, Paul Robertson described the experience of the past six months, and said it had led him to a place of gratitude.
“I would like to thank every church and individual ... just all the people that have helped our families get through the tragedy,” Paul Robertson said. “And of course I thank the Lord for bringing us through it because if it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t be here.”
Now 35 and 33, respectively, Paul and Alicia Robertson first met when Paul was 13 and Alicia 10 or 11. Alicia accompanied her family’s traveling ministry to the church that Paul’s grandfather pastored in Meadows of Dan.
An often-told story of Paul Robertson’s is how after the service, his grandfather took both children to the New River Valley Mall in Christiansburg and gave them each $20 to spend. Alicia found a pair of shoes that cost $40, and Paul let her have his $20.
“I always say that’s the best $20 investment I ever made,” Paul Robertson said.
Paul Robertson would later accompany Alicia’s family on a series of mission trips to India. But they went separate directions as adults, both marrying others.
Paul Robertson remembers the exact date when he and Alicia, both single once more, met again. It was at the Walton church, where Paul Robertson is associate pastor and music leader. Alicia’s parents attended the Walton church, and on Oct. 17, 2018, Alicia accompanied them to a service there, surprising Paul, who hadn’t known that she was moving back to the area.
Paul Robertson said that this time, he and Alicia were like “gas and fire together.”
The pair became partners in a musical outreach called All For Jesus Ministries, with Paul playing guitar and keyboards and Alicia drums and bass, and with both singing. Sarver said Paul Robertson had gained a reputation as a traveling evangelist, going wherever he was asked – “whether it was two or 25 or 255 people there, he would make a way to do it.”
He also worked as the transportation supervisor for Floyd County Public Schools and as a dispatcher with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. The future Alicia Robertson was a member of the Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad. Skilled at singing harmony and at teaching music, Alicia Robertson became basically a co-worship leader, Sarver said.
Sarver said the couple’s attraction was obvious.
“I even asked him somewhere along the way, when are you going to ask that girl out. ... It was a quick-moving fire,” Sarver said.
On July 7, 2019, Paul and Alicia Robertson married. Two weeks later, they were driving from their home in Floyd County to a women’s conference at their church when their 2006 BMW crossed the center line on Virginia 8 and ran head-on into McCoy’s 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.
“They say our tire blew out. I don’t remember,” Paul Robertson said. His only memory from the crash is from somewhere in the midst of it, Paul Robertson said, of reaching over and grabbing Alicia “and saying, ‘God, keep her safe.’ ”
Everyone involved in the wreck was wearing seat belts, Virginia State Police said. Alaina Robertson was in her child seat.
Paul Robertson was charged with reckless driving and has a March 19 hearing in Floyd County General District Court.
McCoy, 56, of Floyd, could not be contacted for this story. She was taken to a hospital after the wreck but was released from medical care at some point during the week after the crash, a Carilion spokesman said at the time.
Paul Robertson said that he did not know McCoy and had not spoken to her after the collision but was thinking of her. “We have been praying for her and her recovery and thankful that we all are alive in this horrific accident,” he said.
Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig, calling Paul Robertson a part of the sheriff’s office family, said it was a huge relief that no one died. “Any way you look at it ... it’s a miracle we still have them here – everybody involved in the crash,” Craig said.
Ongoing recovery
The Robertsons said they both sustained brain injuries in the crash. Paul Robertson’s right leg was shattered and he had internal injuries that required seven surgeries during his first week in the hospital, plus another in November.
Alicia Robertson was in a coma for weeks. She had broken ribs and feet, and had to learn again how to walk and perform many basic tasks.
“When I woke up ... I was worried I was going to wake up in heaven,” Paul Robertson said. “Somehow I’d comprehended I was in bad shape. ... I wanted to know where my wife and daughter was.”
Paul Robertson said he was glad to learn that while his daughter had a concussion, she bounced back quickly and was out of the hospital in a few days. But the longer recovery times for himself and for Alicia began to grind.
“It was hard for me to even process it all. We’re supposed to be honeymooning and we’re in the hospital,” Paul Robertson said.
Moments of the couple’s recovery captured in videos and posts on Wilmoth’s Facebook page included how on Aug. 19, doctors removed Alicia Robertson’s tracheostomy tube and were worried because she would not speak. A phone was used to make a video call to Paul, in his own hospital bed in another area. When Alicia saw her husband, she said her first words after the crash: “I love you, Paul.”
On Aug. 23, Alicia took her first steps, strapped into a wheeled support mechanism that kept her upright. On Aug. 24, Paul went home from the hospital. On Aug. 25, he returned to the Walton church, supported by a walker, and received a standing ovation from the congregation.
By October, Paul and Alicia were singing together in the hospital, though Alicia still had double vision and balance and memory problems. On Nov. 7, she came home and a few days later, attended services at Walton with Paul.
November brought another surgery for Paul, to reattach his colon. Infections kept him in the hospital for another 13 days, until Dec. 7.
But since then, things have gone better.
“It’s been so exciting to see them both come back ... just elation, just an answer to prayer,” Sarver said.
Looking forward
Now, the Robertsons said they can feel themselves slowly growing stronger. They said they still tire easily and sleep more than they did before the wreck. Paul Robertson said his leg continues to hurt. Alicia Robertson said just dealing with other people can be difficult, largely because of memory loss.
The Robertsons said they are hoping for complete restoration of Alicia’s memory. But for now, Alicia Robertson said, she can remember nothing of the day of the crash. Much in the months on either side of it remain blank.
Among the gaps is the Robertsons’ wedding, Paul Robertson said. Alicia awoke from the coma knowing who her husband was, but unable to recall the actual marriage ceremony, Paul Robertson said.
The couple hopes to celebrate their first anniversary with a renewal of their vows “so she can remember it,” Paul Robertson said.
And as their strength returned, the Robertsons have returned to their church work, helping lead two services at Walton last weekend and third in Pulaski, holding up their recovery as a sign of divine grace.
They plan to take All For Jesus Ministries to Warriors for Christ Church in Pulaski on Feb. 6 and to a benefit event at Baker’s Chapel Pentecostal Holi ness Church in Wythe County on Feb. 15.
“As we recover, our ministry is not going to stop,” Paul Robertson said. “It’s going to get greater. God kept us here for a reason.”
