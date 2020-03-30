CHRISTIANSBURG — Don Sabo hangs up his law enforcement hat today, retiring — for a second time — just over a half-century after he became an officer.
A Christiansburg policeman for more than 27 years, then a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy for over 23 more, Sabo broke up fights and chased fugitives, was shot — twice — in the line of duty, and ushered thousands of potential jurors to and from the county’s circuit courtrooms.
Sheriff Hank Partin, who also wore a badge with the Christiansburg department before working for the county, recalled Sabo as a no-nonsense town sergeant. He marveled at how much Sabo’s career encompassed, both in terms of varied duties and the sheer length of his service.
“Don has more time in his retirement job than most of us have in our career,” Partin said.
Of Sabo’s time with the county, during which he was a courthouse bailiff and served civil papers, Partin said, “There was nobody better with the juries than Don.”
Capt. Chris Tomlin, who in recent years supervised the courthouse officers, called Sabo “a staple.”
“When you thought of the courthouse, you thought of Don Sabo,” Tomlin said.
And Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson, who like Partin started as a town officer when Sabo was a patrol sergeant, called his retirement “a loss for the law enforcement community,” adding in an email: “Our community has certainly been lucky to have him.”
In an interview last week in the sheriff’s office, Sabo, 74, said it was hard to step away from the work. But he said that he was looking forward to whatever is next.
Partin and other officers recalled Sabo as a stickler for details, especially including his uniform. During his years with the town he earned a reputation for seemingly never removing his police hat, even in a patrol car, because he felt the uniform was incomplete without it.
So it seemed to surprise no one that Sabo wanted to be exact in describing his departure.
“I retired with the town,” Sabo said, grinning as Partin and Tomlin listened. “Here, I’m just quitting.”
‘Just what I wanted to do’
Paging through scrapbooks he made over the decades as an officer, Sabo chuckled over some of the wild episodes in which he’d had a part.
Early in Sabo’s tenure with the town, when police carried pagers and had to find telephones to call in and find out what was happening, there was an alert about a fight at a certain address.
“It’s got to be ‘Muscles,’” another officer told Sabo, who confessed he became increasingly nervous as he imagined the bruiser waiting for them.
It turned out that “Muscles” was a small man, Sabo said — “but he was a scrapper!”
Sabo remembered capturing the suspect in a downtown drugstore break-in. At his trial, the defense attorney said, “He didn’t mean to do anything, he was right across from the police department.”
The judge responded, “He was right across from the funeral home too,” Sabo said, laughing.
And there was the man whose stomach was sliced open during a brawl. “They were fighting over pigs’ feet,” Sabo said, still sounding amazed.
And there was the time during a long standoff, at night, when another officer — Sabo wouldn’t name him — crept close to a house where a suspect was barricaded. As the rest of the encircling force watched, the officer tried to shoot out the porch light — only to miss repeatedly, finally standing up near the front of the porch and emptying his pistol at the light.
“I’m just dying laughing,” Sabo said, remembering the scene.
Sabo said the case that still stands out the most to him occurred in 1975, when Gregory Blanton Lugar, a 23-year-old Roanoke man, was blamed along with another man for a spree of shootings, hostage-taking and chases during several chaotic days in Roanoke and Montgomery County. Four died, including Lugar, and 11 were wounded, most of them officers — including Sabo.
A Montgomery County News-Messenger photographer snapped a picture of Sabo with blood running down his cheek. The Roanoke Times described a “brief but bloody escapade” and “a literal battle to the death.”
Last week, Sabo remembered that Lugar’s final chase began on U.S. 460 north of Christiansburg, then ran through town and into Montgomery County to the Rogers area. Lugar crashed the stolen car he was driving and started shooting at pursuing officers.
Sabo said that he was crouched behind a police car, then “I raised up and said, “Where’s he at, Guy?” to another officer — and was immediately hit in the face by shotgun pellets.
“We had a big night that night,” Sabo said, touching where a pellet hit his jawline.
The other time that Sabo was wounded also came during his Christiansburg service, when he and another officer answered a call about an unauthorized man in a motel room. As they scuffled with the suspect, the man pulled out a pistol and shot Sabo in the arm, Sabo remembered.
He said such episodes didn’t make him reconsider his choice of employment. Since boyhood, police work was “just what I wanted to do,” Sabo said.
‘Always enjoyed what I did’
Raised in Russell County , Sabo moved to Floyd County for his final years of high school. He said that when he graduated, he went to work for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
He also married the former Margie Gallimore, who remains his wife today.
When a job came open at the Christiansburg Police Department in 1969, Sabo said he was quick to apply, even though it meant a pay cut from his highway department position.
Over time, Sabo became known as a stern officer — “he was scary,” Partin said — but with a gentler side, too.
Tomlin, the Montgomery County sheriff’s captain, recounted how, when he switched from patrol to courthouse duty, Sabo guided him through his new duties. Not long afterward, Tomlin and his wife sold their home and prepared to buy another. But at the last minute, the seller backed out, leaving the Tomlins with nowhere to go.
Sabo told Tomlin that a house that had been Sabo’s mother’s was empty next to Sabo’s own home. “Come live there,” Tomlin said Sabo told him.
Tomlin said he ended up renting from the other officer for six months.
“I don’t think you’ll find a more generous guy,” Tomlin said.
Sabo said that the duty he enjoyed most in recent years was interacting with jurors.
“I can make them more comfortable, joking with them — ‘I know you don’t want to be here today, but you’re stuck with me,’” he said, smiling.
Working with jurors can be tricky, Partin said, because a deputy who says the wrong thing — perhaps just answers a simple-seeming question — can cause a mistrial. Sabo had no such missteps, the sheriff said.
In 2015, Sabo was with the jury that convicted Mark Ward Faville of voluntary manslaughter for the death of his wife 15 years before. Moments later in a holding area just off the courtroom, Faville killed himself with a non-metallic blade he’d smuggled into the courtroom.
“It startled me,” Sabo recalled last week. “How? That was the biggest thing.”
But Sabo said he knew his duty was to protect the jury, which still was in the courtroom. So with other officers closer to Faville, he continued herding jurors toward another room. “I just kept them moving,” Sabo said.
All the stories of mayhem aside, Sabo said that what he will miss most are his co-workers.
“We are the fourth floor,” he said, referring to the circuit court’s location in the Montgomery County Courthouse.
As for the secret to such a long career, Sabo had a two-part answer.
“I didn’t take any stuff home. I dealt with it here,” Sabo said.
And, “I always enjoyed what I did.”
