My girlfriend, Valerie Mullins, and I have both worked full-time in restaurants for the past three years in Blacksburg. Times have changed in a hurry, to say the least.
We have been fortunate so far, as we are both healthy and still have at least 20 hours a week at our respective jobs. We have always tried to give 100% at work, but now it seems more crucial than ever to avoid being laid off and have money for what groceries are available.
We also have to rely on the Blacksburg Transit bus system, which is what concerned me the most. The three main buses which pick up on the other side of my parking lot are usually packed like a can of sardines. I have to get to work and the grocery store, however, so I viewed it as a necessary evil. For what it’s worth, I have yet to see a double-digit of passengers on the same bus.
I work for a smaller, locally owned restaurant, and they have been a source of encouragement during these doubtful times. If any employee needs something, be it toilet paper or chicken, they will be there for me. When the owners submitted their most recent supply order, they requested the maximum amount of toilet paper allowed.
Some of my coworkers faced the harsh reality of the virus this past week. The restaurant is currently running with two cooks and two servers, which is about a third of what it normally schedules. One coworker who had all of his hours cut said he is uncertain if he will graduate “on time” since he does not know where the money will come from to pay for summer classes.
Valerie and I had mixed feelings about Virginia Tech making the decision to have online-only classes. We recognize the business generated by students under “normal” circumstances puts food on our table and (used to) allow us to go out for activities we enjoy.
This appreciation of the students is not shared by all the local workers. Some consider the students a nuisance since they tend to come in hoards and can be obnoxious at times. Times have changed, and I hope these peoples’ opinions have as well.
After a day at work, we try to keep things upbeat. We play video games, cards, watch standup or sitcoms on Netflix and try our best not to discuss the negative impacts we recently heard.
We are trying to stay employed and happy, but times have changed.
